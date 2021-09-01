A poetry reading at 118 Elliot at 6:30 p.m. during Gallery Walk Friday will feature Shanta Lee Gander and Pablo Medina.
Shanta Lee Gander is a multidisciplinary artist whose work has been featured on Vermont Public Radio, in The Massachusetts Review, PRISM, ITERANT Literary Magazine, Palette Poetry, BLAVITY, DAME Magazine, The Crisis Magazine, Rebelle Society and she is one of the writers for the Ms. Magazine Blog. Shanta Lee is the 2020 recipient of the Arthur Williams Award for Meritorious Service to the Arts and she was named as Diode Editions’ full-length book contest winner for her debut poetry compilation, "GHETTOCLAUSTROPHOBIA: Dreamin of Mama While Trying to Speak in Woke Tongues." She lives in Brattleboro.
Pablo Medina is a novelist, translator, and poet. Born in Havana, Cuba, Medina moved to New York City with his family at the age of 12 and later studied at Georgetown University. His memoir, "Exiled Memories: A Cuban Childhood," appeared in 1990 and several novels followed, most recently "The Cuban Comedy" (Unnamed Press, 2019). His work in translation includes "The Weight of the Island: Selected Poems of Virgilio Piñera," Federico García Lorca’s "Poet in New York" (with poet Mark Statman), Alejo Carpentier's "The Kingdom of This World," and "Everyone Will Have to Listen" by Tania Díaz Castro (with Carolina Hospital). His poetry collections include "The Island Kingdom," "Soledades" and, most recently, "The Foreigner's Song: New and Selected Poems" (Tiger Bark Press, 2021). His work has appeared in many journals and periodicals. He lives in Williamsville.