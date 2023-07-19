BRATTLEBORO — Some of Lola Kirke's earliest memories of Vermont involve, as a tot, jumping on a bed at a ski area bed and breakfast (and falling onto a hot radiator pipe), and later, as a teen, visiting friends in the Putney area and exploring the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
These experiences, as well as Ben and Jerry's Phish Food ice cream, became fodder for a video the singer-songwriter posted on Instagram to promote her July 26 show at The Stone Church.
"Lola Kirke here, and these are my three favorite things about Vermont," she says in the June 23 reel. First up is Phish Food, about which she says, "I can't imagine a better combination of textures and flavors." Next, she names the Brattleboro Food Co-op. "This place slaps," she says. "I never thought I'd say that about a food co-op, but wow."
For the third thing, she names an early childhood memory — which turns out to be getting injured while on a family ski vacation. In the video, she reveals that her dad drove to the hospital without her. Text appears: "DON'T FORGET ABOUT ME VERMONT," followed by the date and place of the show.
Tickets, available at stonechurchvt.com, are $15 for general admission and $20 in the loft. Lily Seabird opens the show, at 8 p.m. July 26. Doors open at 7:30. The Stone Church is at 210 Main St.
Kirke's most recent album is "Lady for Sale," and was released in April 2022 on Jack White's Third Man Records. Kirke herself describes the album as an homage to '80s and '90s country — "probably more '80s and all of the kind of cheesy, fun glamour that I think is in there," she said. To a listener, the songs summon country, '80s rock and indie pop, with the candor of a singer-songwriter.
The opening track “Broken Families” explores the psychological impacts of being “from broken families.” For anyone familiar with fellow singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews, it will come as no surprise that Andrews co-wrote “Broken Families.” The catchy and emotionally heavy track contains echoes of Andrews’ timeless, Americana-infused sound — both literally (Andrews sings on the track) and in musical style. The single "Better Than Any Drug," Kirke said, was born of a challenge from a colleague to write a pop song Kirke would have enjoyed as a child. This was the only song on the album, she said, that wasn't inspired by her own experience.
Her lyrics are thoughtful and witty, often breathing new life into recognizable phrases. For example, in "Better Than Any Drug," she enters the bridge with, "Lucy's in the sky / diamonds are right there in your eyes." The title track references an elusive "man upstairs." In the contemplative "Pink Sky," she remarks, "I heard God laughs when you make plans." The fast-moving "The Crime" pays homage to a problematic relationship — with wordplay that makes smart use of the song's explicit language warning.
"I love double entendres, and I think that that's very much a part of the country tradition as well. So it's fun to be able to play with words like that," Kirke said.
Kirke, 32, said she hasn't performed in Vermont other than a small show at a tavern around eight years ago. As she embarks on a North American tour that takes her across the country and into Canada (Brattleboro is the second stop after Nantucket; from here, she goes to Exeter, N.H.), she took the time to talk to Vermont News & Media about creative pursuits, feminism in country music, and her favorite items at the Brattleboro co-op.
Q: You're also an actress. Can you talk about any other creative mediums you partake in, and how you got into them all?
A: I've been doing a writing project recently, which I'll share more about, eventually. But yes, I love writing prose.
I got into acting first, as a very young child who was kind of desperate for the attention I still somehow feel desperate for. I loved it and tried to be a child star and failed, (laughs) and then started working professionally after college, and had always played music kind of for fun, but had been so passionate about listening to music, and definitely was a fan of music before I was a musician myself.
That eventually transitioned into me playing. And at first, I think that it was like a way of me retaining the creative control that I felt I lacked as an actress, because being an actress, especially working in film, and TV, as wonderful as that can be, can be really limiting. You don't get to say the things that you want to say all the time, you don't get to wear the things that you want to wear. You don't even necessarily get cast as characters that you really think that you're right for.
I think that like "Lady for Sale," in particular, has been this way of creating my own character. ... It was an opportunity for me to play a role that I really wanted to play. I think that I've been able to really bring that to the stage show as well. It's very fun, and also just to get to say what I want to say.
Q: How do songs come to you?
A: I wrote the majority of "Lady for Sale" at a very different time in my life, and that process has certainly evolved from then. The way I initially approached songwriting was very diaristic in a certain way. It was very much what I wanted to say — I mean, with the exception of one song on there, which is "Better Than Any Drug," which was a kind of challenge from someone I work with to write a pop song I would have enjoyed as a child. Everything else was just like, feelings I had and finding the kind of hookiest feeling within those feelings to make the chorus, and then the verses would just be descriptions of those feelings or those experiences.
Whereas, now, the deeper I get into country music as a form, I'm more interested in what makes a good song rather than how can I put all of my feelings into a song? I think both are tremendously wonderful ways — I don't think that there's a wrong way to write a song. But I'm just interested in that now.
Though, I will say, I've been playing older songs of mine lately to prepare for tour. There is a part of me that, just like: Before I knew anything about writing, I knew what I was doing, for me. I kind of like to look back on my older work and just be like, "Oh, I wasn't good then." And recently, I've been reconnecting with older songs of mine and been: No, I knew this was exactly how I needed to express that thing. And I feel like I did that well.
I think that there's something really amazing about being untaught, being unskilled, being raw, and just trying to do something. That's something that I really admire. There's a lot of magic in that. While I love getting better at music every time I play, there's a part of me that's just really grateful that there was a time when I was brave enough to be bad at something and do it anyway.
Q: I wanted to ask about the first track, "Broken Families." How did that song come about, and how did it become a duet with Courtney Marie Andrews?
A: I love Courtney. I had discovered her record "May Your Kindness Remain" and dm'd her and was just like: I love you, and she was like: cool, thanks. (laughs)
Then, we were on a festival together. I think I was just a very persistent friend. Now, we're very, very close. But I had always just been such a fan of hers. Right at the beginning of the pandemic, we discovered we were living really near and I was like: Hey, will you write a song with me? And she's very generous and said yes.
I wanted to write a pop country song or what I thought was a pop country song. We originally had written something that was a little bit more old timey-sounding. Then I listened to some Spotify playlist about contemporary country and was like, oh, we have to change the melody a little bit and then we can make it more modern-sounding. We wrote it together and and it was just such a pleasure to sing with her. So I asked her to be on the record, and she said yes.
Q: How did the phrase "Lady for Sale" come about?
A: "Lady for Sale" came about because I was on codeine, after getting my wisdom teeth removed. (laughs)
I was so down about the kind of project of being a public-facing person in the arts, and I don't even think you necessarily need to be a public-facing person in the arts. The onus is on you, as the artist or the writer, or whoever you are, to sell yourself constantly.
I think that that shifted a lot from what I know of the before times — before social media times. Now, your personal platform is the most valuable part of your business, and instead of a record company doing the promotion for you, you have to do it. That constant stream of self promotion, and often the lack of return that it can have, was beginning to feel so daunting.
I just was really fed up, and that song is about a woman who is playing for no one and, to supplement her career or passion for music, has to find these other avenues of making money. It's a pretty common tale.
Q: Can you talk about your relationship with feminism and what it means to you lately?
A: I feel sadly exhausted by politics at this point. ... In my 20s, I felt very galvanized and alive in a way that I think a lot of people were.
I don't know how great I am at getting on Instagram and being a feminist. That being said, I do feel like my politics have become a lot more just ingrained, and I less feel the need to state them all the time. And I'm confused about if that means I'm bad at politics.
I feel like my politics are subtler. Certainly, being in country music or looking at country music or working with country music — because I am not a capital-C country artist by any stretch of the imagination, though in my heart of hearts, I'm a supporting character on the TV show "Nashville" — using country as a medium to play with as an artist. I do think that there's a lot of room for some really interesting commentary on what it is to be a woman in a genre that is traditionally both very oppressive and also extremely liberating to women. The women in country have had probably some of the most strict limitations on what they could say and also some of the most incredible platforms to be tough and strong and vulnerable at the same time — Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette and Reba McIntyre and Martina McBride, and all these — Shania — like, they got to say things. And so, I think that it's very fun to be a feminist in country music.
Q: Do you remember what you would get from the Brattleboro Food Co-op?
A: Those weird energy bites that look like chocolate but are actually healthy and somehow have like a billion calories in them.
Q: The fig chunks?
A: Yeah, exactly. The fig chunks. And the dried mango selection is very exciting.
When I was younger, I loved stationery shopping. Now that I don't own any stationery except for a pen, I've transferred to loving health food stores. There's just something about like, desert essence dental floss and lavender scented goat milk soap that kills me.