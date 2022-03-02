BENNINGTON — What visitors see projected onto the buildings, hill and surrounding forest at Bennington Museum this weekend is up to the eye and imagination of the beholder.
"The aesthetic point of my work is basically to trigger people's imagination to remember moments in time, remember places and evoke feelings," said "lumia" composer Geo Stadnik. "I don't tell them what they're looking at. I don't expect them to say, is this what I'm supposed to be seeing? I'm saying, here's a situation for you to respond to with your imagination."
Stadnik is one of the artists behind "Dialogue Nordique," an outdoor installation of sound, light and movement coming to the Bennington Museum at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The two free events put on in collaboration with Vermont Arts Exchange will feature hot chocolate and a fire pit. Organizers recommend that visitors wear boots to these outdoor events.
Matthew Perry, executive director of the Vermont Arts Exchange, said he wanted to provide an event to people of all ages in light of the recent cancellations of Basement Music Series concerts due to the pandemic. "Dialogue Nordique," he noted, consists of not only live music, but an art form that is new to many people.
"They're gonna be bathed in this imagery and they're gonna be immersed in the sound and they can move around," Perry said. "The audience is really part of the show and they don't really know it until they get into it and experience it."
Stadnik, of Queens, New York, describes lumia as creating evocative and time-based imagery using shapes and light. On a recent interview via Zoom, he pointed behind him to a contraption of shapes covered in retro reflectors, dangling on fishing line so they move with the natural air currents and change based on how the light is hitting them.
"My work lately has been towards more natural ways of creating imagery, and also for the fact that we're living in a very interesting moment in our climate on this planet," Stadnik said. "I think art should respond to that issue and that challenge that we have in front of us."
For "Dialogue Nordique," which means a winter dialogue, the moving images, colors, shapes and textures will be layered and blended with music by Brian DeAngelo, accompanied by musician Lee Paquin. The idea to pair Stadnik's visuals with DeAngelo's compositions came from Perry, who introduced the two artists.
"This piece that we're doing together with Brian and Matthew at the museum is kind of that dialogue between humans and nature," Stadnik said. "And maybe we should listen in different ways and respond in different ways than we have been."
DeAngelo's score contains synthesizers, percussion and recordings of ice on a lake shifting and expanding.
"It's really hard to get recordings of ice. There's so much else that happens. And I've kind of embraced that with this recording," DeAngelo said. "That's what the foundation is, is just these ice recordings when the sun was striking the ice at the right time."
The show will contain a mixture of live and recorded components. Stadnik will project images in real time, and DeAngelo and Paquin will perform live sounds and music. The artists in each medium will complement and respond to each other.
"I was here when they were testing it on the site. I thought it was pretty neat," Mahoney said. "I liked the idea of doing something with our outdoor space and trying to activate it in a time where, in the dead of winter, it's hard to do."
He noted that since the show is free, there are no barriers to entry. Perry said the event is free due to financial support from a "generous Vermont family."
For more information on "Dialogue Nordique" and more upcoming events at the museum, visit benningtonmuseum.org.