LONDONDERRY — Lovingly known as “purveyors of dream pop since 2015,” Southern Vermont’s Luminous Crush will publicly release its fifth collection of original music, titled “Incandescent” at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The site of the album drop is to be the newly opened, independent record store, In the Moment Records, owned by Teresa and Sujay Patel, at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry. The store was previously on Main street in Brattleboro, but the Patels had always dreamed of bringing this vinyl paradise to the local community scene where they live. They opened doors early this November.
The event will take place in the store from 6 to 8 p.m. with Luminous Crush (Ben Campbell and Laura Molinelli, also featuring Christian Heins on bass and Bill Conley on pedal steel and dobro) performing an acoustic set of original material. There will be giveaways as well as the opportunity to take home a CD or download card with purchase of $5 or more from In the Moment Records. There will be food and drink next door at The New American Grill.
More information on Luminous Crush is on the website, luminouscrush.com. More information on In the Moment Records is available on Facebook, @inthemomentrecords.