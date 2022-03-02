LONDONDERRY — It might still be winter, but organizers of the Dead of Summer Music Festival are cementing their plans to bring back another day of Grateful Dead-inspired live music to Magic Mountain Ski Area.
Magic Mountain and Whirlygig Music announced last week that the third “almost” annual Dead of Summer Music Festival will be happening July 9. The event initially occurred in 2019 at One More Time in West Dover, then again in 2021 at Magic Mountain.
"There are a finite number of weekends in the summer and they are filling up fast," Joe Levy, owner of Whirlygig Music, said when asked about planning so far ahead.
Levy noted last year's event sold out in three weeks.
"Dead of Summer III will be bigger with more tickets available, but it’s going to be the same fun, good-vibes-flowing scene as last summer," said Geoff Hatheway, president of Magic Mountain. "Summer in the mountains here is almost as good as winter ski season, and this is one of those festivals that showcases our Southern Vermont community.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. July 9 and music starts at noon. The event will be held rain or shine.
"Five great bands on one low price," organizers said in a news release.
Max Creek will be headlining and celebrating a half a century of making music. The lineup also includes Vermont-based Rick Redington and the Luv; Rolling Thunder Revival - A Tribute to Bob Dylan; Deadgrass, a string band exploring Jerry Garcia’s music; and Dead Man’s Waltz, which mixes together the music of the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers and The Band.
Early bird tickets are $45 and can be obtained at events.com/r/en_US/tickets/dead-of-summer-music-festival-3-londonderry-july-827716.