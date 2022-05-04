BELLOWS FALLS — It’s a frustrated solid. It’s not a liquid. It’s not a solid. It’s a frozen, crystalline structure that never actually gets a chance to fully align its molecules.
It’s just a really unique material, is how Nicholas Kekic, owner of Tsuga Studios describes working with glass.
Kekic has been a glassblower for nearly 30 years. His journey started by taking a workshop at Penland School of Craft, in North Carolina. His shop was originally in Chester for almost 20 years until it was burnt in a fire.
“I moved down to Bellows Falls four years ago after a studio fire damaged my old space, I decided to relocate,” said Kekic. “Bellows Falls is great, because there’s a sort of burgeoning arts scene. I’ve been enjoying being in town and being right on the Connecticut River.”
Nicholas Kekic, owner of Tsuga Studios, in Bellows Falls, Vt., makes a vase at his glass studio on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Kekic will have his studio open to the public during the Vermont Arts Council's annual Open Studio Weekend on Memorial Weekend.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kekic said he gathers inspiration from different aspects in time based on historical work that he admires. Sometimes he looks at trends.
“That inspires me to try something new. Some of my favorite glass was made in Europe in the middle of the 20th century,” Kekic said. “I look at books and kind of try and find a way to derive some inspiration from those pieces.”
Kekic will have his studio open to the public during the Vermont Arts Council’s annual Open Studio Weekend on Memorial Weekend.
