PUTNEY — Viewers will be treated to a fusion of jazz, taking its influences from Black American and Indigenous American cultures, performed by a host of amazing musicians in Putney tonight.
Dartmouth College’s Coast Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7 p.m. in Next Stage’s theater on Kimball Hill in Putney. The double bill includes the sextet led by Odanak W8banaki bassist, singer, composer, and songwriter Mali Obomsawin and the jazz orchestra, directed by Dartmouth musician and teacher Taylor Ho Bynum.
Next Stage Arts Executive Director Keith Marks is especially looking forward to bringing Obomsawin to Putney for the first time.
“Mali’s distinctive fusion of indigenous culture and jazz, and her journey from the folk traditions of her youth to avant-garde jazz, place her in a unique position among her generation of artists. We couldn’t be more excited to bring her to Next Stage,” he said. “Bringing Dartmouth College to Windham County is just the beginning of building a relationship which will allow us to bring more dynamic arts programming to the area.”
Whether playing classic big band pieces or more contemporary creations, the Coast consistently blends past and present traditions into every note. With over 100 years of history, the Coast is likely the world’s longest continuously running college jazz ensemble. The band has recently explored repertoire ranging from Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Carla Bley and Charles Mingus, to new works and world premieres by Bynum and his contemporaries such as Mary Halvorson and Kris Davis.
In addition to collaborating with Mali Obomsawin’s sextet for a massive two-band finale, the band will be celebrating its pandemic-era release “Lookin’ Forward…” — a collection of highlights from the previous four years. As director, Bynum gets the opportunity to create music with students on many different levels, and said Obomsawin is a unique talent.
“The best thing about teaching creative music is finding the students who inspire you, as the relationship transitions from mentorship to collaboration,” he said. “Mali’s creative journey has been the embodiment of that, and I’ve learned so much working with her — she is such a gifted musician and brilliant scholar and activist, and watching her multi-faceted interests coalesce into this exciting new music and this great new band has been a delight.”
In anticipation for the show, I caught up with Obomsawin to learn more.
Q: Tell me about your sextet. How did you, Miriam Elhajli, Savannah Harris, Allison Burik, Noah Campbell, and Taylor Ho Bynum join forces? How long have you been playing together?
A: Noah and I went to Dartmouth together and played in the Coast for a couple years together. I love his playing, and it was clear while we were at school that we were both really dedicated to this music. I honestly have always admired his playing and drive so was just excited to be able to bring him into my project. Miriam is a similar story — we overlapped and became friends at Berklee College of Music while I was there. She’s a beautiful and unique guitarist, vocalist and songwriter and we were trying to play some shows together in NYC as a duo before the pandemic started. Those shows got canceled so I was stoked to bring her into my group in a totally different capacity. Allison and Savannah came on Taylor’s suggestion — he had worked with both artists before and really wanted the opportunity to do so again. I’m so looking forward to playing with them for the first time and am huge fans of their work, respectively.
Q: Tell me a little more about your relationship with Taylor Ho Bynum. He’s listed as a mentor. Can you explain what that means?
A: Sure. Taylor is my teacher-friend! Taylor and I only got to spend a year together at Dartmouth, but we immediately hit it off and he became a really important teacher and friend for me while I was at school and since. He encouraged me to start composing, which is actually something I never really thought I could or should do. Turns out I love it. He has done a lot of work to push and support young musicians like me and Noah to take ourselves seriously as musicians, not to be afraid to follow that. It’s important and really something that you don’t see much in liberal arts or ivy league schools because they tend to encourage you to be “well-rounded” (engage in the arts) but ultimately get a serious job in the corporate, legal, or academic world.
Q: You recently composed your first suite, “Sweet Tooth.” How long did it take you? Can you explain your inspiration behind the music?
A: I started working on it my senior year at Dartmouth, played a few of the songs for my senior recital. It has since grown and evolved with me — even the concept and the way I want to present it has changed. I put it down for a year or so after graduating while I focused on touring full-time with my indie-rock/folk band Lula Wiles. I’ve been working on the arrangements and a few new songs since 2019/2020 — the winter before the pandemic hit. It has been a long journey to write the pieces, even with certain elements of them left intentionally unwritten.
The piece overall is sort of an ode to the perseverance of my people, whom Euro-American colonizers have been trying to wipe out for about 400 years now. The first song is an ode to our village Odanak where my ancestors took refuge from war/genocide, the second an ode to lineage — our traditional system of recognizing one another, organizing, diplomacy and relationality. The second movement is a dive into the spiritual — a Catholic hymn imposing Christian beliefs of Jesus and hell, and a much, much older story of our own spiritual teachings and spiritual power, which comes from our land and other-than-human relatives. The third movement is dedicated to the continued fight, to community memory, the power of our traditions. It’s a celebration of moving forward as we always have.
Q: Sounds like you are here, there and everywhere these days, but where is home?
A: I’ve finally got a place on the Ossipee River in Maine for the rest of the year, into the spring.
Q: Obviously your Odanak W8banaki Nation roots are a huge part of your identity. Can you explain what this means in terms of your musical influences? What’s unique about the culture that you hope to share?
A: The piece isn’t about cultural tourism for the audience, it’s really a piece written for and from the Wabanaki community. They will understand the references, some will understand the language spoken, or bits and pieces of it, and feel proud, feel invited. As a Native person I’m really on my journey to discovering how much we were present, involved, and influential in all major eras of “American” music. From blues guitarist Charlie Patton to jazz singer Mildred Bailey, rock guitarist Link Wray to Grandmaster Flash member Melle Mel ... We have been here. These stories are so important and untold. I recently learned that Thelonious Monk was Tuscarora. I bet y’all didn’t know that? I’m taking this interview from a recording session in Santa Fe and have been making music with singer and activist Pura Fe down here, who is actually Monk’s cousin. There is SO much history to tell. So, these musics are my music. Their legacies are ours to be proud of, too. Our culture has been shared and influencing popular musics for a long, long time. I’m just a little thread in that tapestry, and that really feels amazing.
Q: How did you end up finishing school in Dartmouth? Did the music program there help you progress to the international level, and how?
A: I finished school by doing homework in the backseat of the tour van and calculating exactly how many of each class I could miss for gigs without docking my grades too much. The Coast was a beacon for me at school, one of the only safe feeling spaces. The music department itself was quite unhelpful — I know it has been doing some self-analysis/reflection about what role euro-centrism plays in their curriculum. I wasn’t really able to take music classes at school because they didn’t recognize jazz theory as music theory — I couldn’t test out of the first course because I didn’t know how to do classical tonal harmony dictation.
Q: Have you performed much in Vermont or will this be the first time?
A: I’ve played in Vermont a bit, not too much though! Looking forward to it.