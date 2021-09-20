WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project will hold its Healing Walk on Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., rain or shine. The walk will be led by Mike Mayer and will include poems or other readings and chances to share about the experience.
Healing walks will be held every second and fourth Friday of each month until October.
The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with nature on its 235-acre preserve in Williamsville, at 300 Sunset Lake Road. Directions: Go 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Road from Williamsville Village, sign on right. Or, approximately 5 miles over the top of Sunset Lake Road from Route 9.
Meet at the parking lot at 4 p.m. For information, contact Mike at 802-247-8598.