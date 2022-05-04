In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Maps Counseling Services has announced its annual Wellness Festival on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, at the United Church of Christ at the head of the Square in Keene. It is open to adults, children, and families.
“We are so excited to be offering this wellness festival to the community, because we all need time to slow down, connect with the deeper parts of ourselves and to connect with others,” executive director of Maps Counseling Services Bethann Clauss said.
The Wellness Festival will provide opportunities to promote physical, mental and spiritual health. There will be activities for children and families in the park, opportunities to participate in movement classes and spiritual offerings, as well as creative expression activities. Many of the offerings are scheduled for a specific time during the day, so check the event page at mapsnh.org for more details. There will be vendors set up selling items that promote wellness. There will also be a raffle table with prizes donated by local craftspeople.
The Wellness Festival is free. Donations are gratefully accepted. All proceeds will be allocated to the Hope and Healing Fund that provides financial subsidies for clients who are uninsured or under insured so that they have access to mental health treatment at Maps Counseling Services, both at the Keene and Peterborough Offices.
“There are so many ways that we can invest in our personal and community wellness, and we want to help facilitate opportunities for individuals to experience a variety of activities and practices that promote wellness,” Clauss said. “So come play, dance, stretch, learn, explore and share with us! We are all learning and growing together!
Sponsors for the Wellness Festival include Mascoma, Savings Bank of Walpole, NH Trust and Welnak Dental.
For more information, please view the website mapsnh.org or on Facebook. The United Church of Christ is mask-affirming when inside the Church.