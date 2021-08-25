MIDDLEBURY — Writer, director, actor and filmmaker Jeanine B. Frost is a notable new resident of Vermont. Originally from Denmark, Frost graduated from the directing program at the American Film Institute in 2019, and will debut her compelling short film about a mother’s struggles stemming from a past miscarriage brought on when her daughter gets her period for the first time.
The short film is beautifully produced and only a taste of what viewers can expect to see at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival this weekend.
Over 120 pieces of cinema will show in the festival, now taking place as an in-person event through Sunday, premiering first and second films by filmmakers from around the world. Tickets range from $17 (single feature screening) to $100 (festival pass), and are available at middfilmfest.org and at the door. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.
Frost’s film "MORS DAG" will screen in the 9 a.m. block Saturday in the Town Hall Theater, alongside two other short films and a feature about mothering, family, grief and trauma. After her film makes its debut, Frost will also be moderating a block of films on Sunday morning.
Q&A with Jeanine Frost
Q: Is Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival the first festival you’re showing "MORS DAG" in, or has it already debuted elsewhere?
A: Outside of The America Film Institute showcase at AFI FEST, Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will host "MORS DAGS" World Premiere on the festival circuit. It feels serendipitous that I should wait a whole pandemic to start sharing the film and now that I have just made the permanent move to Vermont, it will premiere right here in my new home state. I’m so grateful for that! The film has a very specific audience and for mothers and couples who have lost children, the film seems to hit them hard. They also feel seen and held in their truth. I have been told by audiences that it feels like an untold story, a unique perspective — I’ll take that! It gets harder and harder to find stories that haven’t been told before, so for people seeing my film that way feels like an achievement, even though the images themselves and the dynamic might make them uncomfortable. If the audience leaves with more questions and a broadened understanding for something so culturally private and full of shame, I feel the film has done (in part!) what I set out to do.
Q: Which of the other films showing at Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival are you most looking forward to?
A: I am moderating a block of films on Sunday and the feature "Burning The Village" by Liz McBee is an intimate view into postpartum psychosis, one of the most stigmatized repercussions of motherhood. Absolutely heartbreaking, but an important film to showcase. There is a long list of incredible documentaries playing; “Me To Play,” “Alaskan Net,” “Price of Safety” and “How The Monuments Came Down.”
Q: How did you land in Marlboro coming all the way from LA?
A: Vermont was the first place my husband invited me to visit when we first met and lived in New York City. I had moved to New York City from Denmark a few years earlier and had been up to Stowe with my parents as I’m a huge “Sound of Music” fan, so it wasn’t a hard sell to do another visit.
My husband's family have had a place in Guilford for the last 50 years — we got engaged there, married … all the things — so when we came here just for the summer last year, desperately needing to escape LA for a bit in the midst of the pandemic, after a couple of weeks we looked at each other and agreed that we would stick around. It was like coming home in a way. I felt like I could hear my stories again and my little family’s mental health increasingly improved, so we started looking around for a place. Marlboro was not initially the destination but we wanted to be a little closer to skiing and we found a beautiful house on the brook, so we jumped on it. Now we have the most incredible little community here and my daughter will be attending the Marlboro school.
Q: How have you been adjusting to the Vermont way of life? Is it more or less similar to your homeland of Denmark than Hollywood was?
A: I absolutely love it here. There are obviously adjustments. The elements are very present in our life, which is in large part was what I missed living in LA. The seasons, the connectivity with the earth, the land, being in tune with all the little changes in our surroundings makes me more in tune with the changes within myself. And it’s green here, a reverence for local food, the climate — I feel like there is hope and I am reminded everyday to do my part in saving what we have. LA is a desert, unnatural in so many ways and even though it was a fascinating, with its wild landscape and exhilarating being in the heart of movie making while at AFI and after graduation, it never felt like home.
Vermont is definitely more similar to Denmark, though it's more dramatic and offers such a variety of outdoor activities not as easily accessible in Denmark. Though I do miss the ocean.
Q: Tell me more about your upcoming projects. You mentioned they will focus more on Vermont. How have you found the film scene in the Green Mountains?
A: I have started connecting with local filmmakers. Willow O’Feral and Brad Heck are local to Guilford and they quickly opened up their arms to me. It has been slow going due to the ongoing pandemic with everyone still pretty cautious. But with such high percentages of the population vaccinated here, there is hope and I hope MNFF will help plug me into the Green Mountain film community. I have mainly spent the past year writing on new projects. A narrative feature that will partly shoot in Vermont: a late in life coming-of-age/coming-out story about a woman who had walked down one path out of fear and discovers a new one at 45 and must figure out if she can do right by the people she loves when wanting to change course. I am also co-writing a TV series about the personal toll of climate change on four women and the interweaving of their lives. And lastly I’m pitching my Danish feature to international producers, a script that advanced to the semi finals in the Stowe Story Labs this spring.
Learn more about at morsdagfilm.com and follow the journey of the film on IG and FB at @morsdagfilm. For a full Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival schedule visit middfilmfest.org.