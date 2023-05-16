MANCHESTER — Internationally renowned singer and concert artist — and local celebrity — Maxine Linehan will be a special guest at the free “concert for a cooler climate” at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester on May 28 at 2 p.m.
The concert is part of the Play Every Town series devised by University of Vermont Professor David Feurzeig, whose goal is to perform in all 252 Vermont towns between 2022 and 2026, to raise awareness about climate change.
“I hope this tour will amplify the actions I’m taking in response to the climate crisis,” said Feurzeig. “The sense of community and local place is threatened here as everywhere.”
Feurzeig tailors his Play Every Town community concerts to suit each Vermont town. Every program is different, at least in some part, and is adapted to the piano at each venue, which vary from concert grands to antique uprights.
He will perform a free concert of piano rags and classical riches on the Steinway grand piano at SVAC’s Arkell Pavilion.
He will also accompany Linehan, as well as a student vocal ensemble from local schools, including Flood Brook, Dorset, Red Fox, Maple Street, and Manchester Elementary Middle School.
Admission is free, but donations at the door (cash or check) are welcome and will benefit the Northshire environmental justice group Earth Matters, which is organizing the concert in Manchester.
There will be tables set up with informational handouts about the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), plus other environmental and climate change solutions.
So that the SVAC can prepare the optimal set-up, order free tickets online in advance through Eventbrite, accessible via svac.org. For further information and a history of the Play Every Town tour so far, go to playeverytown.com.