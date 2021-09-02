MANCHESTER — When singer Maxine Linehan was growing up in Ireland, the music of Petula Clark was often playing in her parents’ home and in the car.
“Petula was one of the huge pop stars at the time, and she was my mother’s favorite singer,” Linehan, of Manchester, said in a recent interview over Zoom. “That was my introduction to her. As I got older, I connected with the sound of her voice and, of course, all the pop hits of the time, but there was something about her voice that intrigued me back then and has ever since.”
Clark, an English singer, actress and composer, began recording in the 1940s. Her fame reached the United States in the 1960s with hits such as “Downtown,” “I Know a Place” and “Colour My World.”
Linehan’s lifelong admiration for Clark culminated in the creation of a tribute that she will bring to Southern Vermont Arts Center, at 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets for “What Would Petula Do?” are available now through the arts center’s website, svac.org, at $50 for the general public and $40 for arts center members.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. The box office will be open one hour before the performance, and a post-concert meet and greet with Linehan is available for an additional $20 while tickets last.
The show will include a special moment to recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“What Would Petula Do?” consists of covers and one original song that tell a narrative of Clark’s life, and also how she has influenced Linehan.
Linehan said the show began around 2008, as a small cabaret in a New York City club, and has evolved from there. She emphasizes that while the show is a tribute to Clark, she is not impersonating Clark’s style.
“It’s more of a storytelling of her life and my life and how they have overlapped and how the music that she sang throughout her career — which has spanned seven decades now — has been an important part of my life in its own way,” she said.
Because of this storytelling element, she said some people refer to it as a musical.
Linehan and her music director, Ryan Shirar, of New York City, will perform with an orchestra of local musicians, with Shirar conducting and playing piano. Shirar and Linehan worked together to create the musical arrangements.
“I love working with Maxine,” Shirar said in a phone call. “She is truly the artist we don’t deserve, but it’s OK, because we are going to listen and be moved to tears by her anyway.”
Through his work with Linehan, he said he learned a lot about Clark and what a varied performer she is.
“She made choices that were monumental for a woman at the time to take command of her own art and own career,” Shirar said. “I don’t want to give anything away for the sake of surprise of the show — she went up against social norms of what music could be.”
Linehan’s show spans the music of Clark’s life, and Linehan noted pop music was just one part of her career. There was also her music for movie soundtracks and showtunes for the stage.
“The concert orchestra that we perform this with allows us to span all those different genres,” Linehan said.
The title of the show is also the name of the original song, written by Linehan’s friend and collaborator, Gerald Stockstill. She said it is a play on the phrase, “What would (insert religious icon here) do?”
“We just laughed at the fact she became so iconic throughout her life. It was a funny spin on how much I admire her,” she said.
Linehan met Clark after attending one of her shows at Loews Regency New York Hotel. She told her about “What Would Petula Do?” — and was struck by the star’s humble and gracious response.
“She was like, ‘People do tributes to Judy and Barbara Streisand.’ She was like, ‘No one has ever done this for me.’ I was like, ‘Shhh, please don’t tell anyone,’ because I like that I have sort of captured the market here,” Linehan said with a laugh.
Linehan developed a friendship with Clark where they would sometimes email.
“I remember the first time I got an email from her and the subject line was ‘Hi from Petula,’ and I just remember thinking, my mother would have been so overwhelmed, moved, proud to know that all of those years later, this person that she idolized is writing to her daughter,” she said.
This will be one of Linehan’s first in-person performances since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, she has done some performances over video, and said she had her first large in-person performance within the past month.
“Being in a room with a live audience and live musicians, there is no way to capture that energy and that experience on a computer,” she said.
She has lived in Manchester for five years with her husband, Andrew Koss, daughter Rebecca, 11, and son, Gabriel, 8½. Rebecca’s middle name is Maureen — which was Linehan’s mother’s first name.
“I like to think that this is like performing to your home crowd,” she said. “I know lots of people and my kids go to school here. We’re very much part of the community here.”
She became acquainted with Vermont through her husband, who had been visiting Manchester since his childhood. She said the state reminds her of her home country, not just in its lush green landscape, but in the people and the pace of life.
“The minute I got here, it had a connection for me to home,” said Linehan, who grew up in Cork.
She noted that normally, she is traveling often for shows, but since the start of the pandemic, has spent more time at home.
“I can’t think of anywhere better to be locked down than Southern Vermont,” she said.
One of her favorite aspects of “What Would Petula Do?” is hearing audible gasps from the audience when she shares stories and facts about Clark’s life. She notes that she would not be able to hear these reactions in a performance over Zoom.
“For all of my shows, my concerts, I want people to come on the emotional journey with me,” she said. “It’s often joked that Kleenex should be the sponsor for all of my productions because it is an emotional journey. This show is no exception to that.”