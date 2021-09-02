BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro artist Roxcell Bartholomew explores the psychological impact of his personal and cultural history in his first solo gallery show, "Melting Pot." There will be an opening at 118 Elliot during Gallery Walk Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Bartholomew's recent paintings employ a technique of enhanced automatic painting where he allows the composition to develop freely without premeditation, then refines the image into a colorful dreamscape that seems to have materialized as an architectural detail. Set gallery hours are Fridays and Saturdays, 3 to 6 p.m., Sundays noon to 3 p.m. or by appointment: 802-258-7055
Roxcell Bartholomew was born in St. Vincent, an island in the Caribbean that is home to Garifuna, an Afro/Caribbean community that developed from the intermingling of the indigenous people and escaped slaves in the 17th and 18th centuries. Roxcell lost touch with much of his personal and cultural roots when he moved to the US in his teens.
After entering the US military at 21, his interest in drawing and painting helped him cope with the high stress environment and provided a safe place to reflect on his life path and connect with his cultural history. His current work is a response to the weight of life in the "melting pot" and the necessary task of mindfully reconnecting with his culture.
"Painting has always been my way of introspecting and processing my experiences. Whenever I'm creating, there is no choice but to be present within the space called ‘me’ and that eventually always leads me back to my roots. I simply try my best to breathe life into the surreal colorscapes and feelings that arise within my stream of consciousness."
The opening reception will also feature poetry readings by local writers Shanta Lee Gander and Pablo Medina at 6:30 pm. Gander will be reading from her new book GHETTOCLAUSTROPHOBIA. Everyone’s Books will be selling books for signing at the event. Delicious mocktails will be sold outside to complement the event.