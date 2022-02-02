PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts announces the screening of award-winning documentary films: “Storm Lake,” on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., and “The Ants & the Grasshopper” on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.
The screening of “Storm Lake” will be followed by a Q&A with director Beth Levison. The films come to Next Stage as part of the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival’s Vermont Tour 2022.
“Independent film, especially that of a socially conscious nature, must be supported if we’re to see its intention take root in society,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Film is a powerful vehicle to deliver important messages to society, and these two films highlight exemplary filmmaking. We are proud to host the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival films.”
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows. Masks are required while inside the venue. For more information about COVID policies, email info@nextstagearts.org
For more information, go to nextstagearts.org.