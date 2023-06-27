As I joined the standing ovation for the performance of Paula Vogel’s play, “Indecent,” at Next Stage Arts in Putney, Vermont, a line from Sophocles, the ancient Greek Tragedian, spontaneously came to mind: “A place held more in the heart than in history.”
The genius of Paula Vogel is to make theater the place that holds the drama of the human heart in history. With her remarkable play, “Indecent,” Vogel has created a work of political theater that never strays into the sermonizing, preachy, polemical political theater of the head. Vogel, as playwright, and the extraordinary production at Next Stage Arts, keep the human heart in history front and center stage.
Vogel’s play, “Indecent,” tells the history and story of “The God of Vengeance” by Jewish playwright, Sholem Asch. The play was originally written in Yiddish and first produced in Berlin in 1907 before the troupe launched a European tour in the early 20th century. Asch’s play was performed throughout on all kinds of stages until it arrived off-Broadway in 1922 and then on Broadway in 1923 — and was the first Broadway play to have two women kissing on stage. Tragically, police shut down the play after its opening night performance and the courts legally declared “The God of Vengeance” and all its actors “indecent.”
Vogel uses the history of Asch’s play to explore, expose and masterfully entangle what we call “indecent.” The political issues in Vogel’s play include the history of Jewish persecution, the horror of the Holocaust, sexism and sexual slavery, family violence, freedom of speech, censorship, the creative rights of artists, the power of theater to change history, equal and accurate representation in democracy, ethnic identity and ethnic language, and the freedom and right to love who we love — a heady list. Vogel’s play shows us the human heart — and hearts — living through these political issues in history, and how (to quote the tragedian, Aeschylus), our hearts and minds get “tangled up in deceptive knots” about what is indecent.
The production of Vogel’s play at Next Stage Arts, directed by Ellie Handel, wove all these intersecting, complex political issues into superb live theater. In Handel’s wise direction (and wise is the word), the joy of the heart in love, the passion of the creative heart, the exuberance of the human heart that cannot help break into song and dance, the heart of a people, and the anguish of the heart in history were all given full emotional expression in what I can only call perfect theater of the heart in history.
The production opened with a single light, center stage, already lit as the audience entered. In theater, a light, called “the ghostlight,” is ritually left lit between rehearsals and performances, in a symbolic act whose deeper meaning is never letting the art of theater go dark, and calling actors back to perform theater, over and over, never letting the art die.
What wonderful actors the ghostlight of the Next Stage Arts production of Paula Vogel’s “Indecent” called into this spectacular theater space, to keep the art of theater alive in this perilous, post-COVID time. They each and all met and exceeded the challenge of playing multiple roles, as well as singing, dancing, and playing live music. Their range of acting skills, their vocal power as singers, their eloquent body language, were all, quite simply, exceptional, and a delight to behold and experience. More than skill, this ensemble of actors all have the quality that makes live theater just that, live: a vital life energy that makes acting a role on stage, a performance of a human life, fully alive, fully lived. Either one has this vital life energy as an actor, or not. All these actors have it.
The production at Next Stage Arts only ran for the Memorial Day weekend. At the end of the final performance of the play, the character Lemml, who plays the role of Stage Manager, turned the ghostlight on. I hope the ghostlight works its magic, and these actors are called into another theater space in our region, to their next stage, to perform again the human heart, living and loving, hurting and hoping, silenced and speaking, singing and dancing, through history.