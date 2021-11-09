Performance troupe takes show into five dimensions
Theatre Adventure’s upcoming production is a “mind bender,” warns co-director Laura Lawson Tucker.
The theater company for people with disabilities persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing its rehearsals and performances online, even extending virtual participation to a couple of troupe members outside of the area. Now, to accommodate online and in-person performers, the company has created a new kind of hybrid production. At 7 p.m. Friday, 18 troupe members — 10 in-person and 8 online — will put on Theatre Adventure’s first-ever hybrid production, “Friendship: An Invitation to Connect” at the West Village Meeting House, 29 South St.
The online troupe members will tune in via Zoom, from a large monitor, and will interact directly with the in-person actors on the stage. Tucker calls it “five-dimensional theater” — three dimensions in-person, and two dimensions on the monitor.
Tucker said the troupe members, in performing exclusively online during the height of the pandemic, had to learn to visualize being on-stage in front of an audience.
“So now we’re stretching beyond that. We’re just really proud of them,” Tucker said.
The show will be in-person with limited seating at the West Village Meeting House and streamed live online for remote viewing. The show will be ASL interpreted.
All tickets are on sale at theatreadventure.org, and guests are asked to make sure to select the In-Person or Online ticket option when purchasing. No tickets will be sold at the door the night of the performance. All in-person patrons must present a vaccination card at the door and wear a mask while in the Meeting House, and Tucker noted that all in-person troupe members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We want to do our part to help us get through the pandemic,” she said.
The show is a fall fundraiser for the organization.
Comedy show comes to Next Stage
Next Stage Arts hopes to establish a southern node of Vermont Comedy All Stars.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the venue, 15 Kimball Hill, will host a live stand-up comedy event with several comedians most often seen in the Burlington area.
“Next Stage is this great, refurbished theater,” said Gordon Clark, producer of Vermont Comedy All Stars and host of Friday’s show. He said this is the first time he is bringing the comedy show to the venue.
Clark said the show will consist of almost entirely homegrown Vermont talent, including absurdist humor, stories about family and other stand-up routines. He said people are welcome to bring their children if they don’t mind the occasional curse word or reference to adult behavior.
The performers will be Tracy Dolan, Marlon “Big Fish” Fisher, Jared Hall, Gwen Lockwood, Paul Manza and Marisa Imon.
“Things haven’t gotten that much easier” since the height of the pandemic, Clark said. “People still need laughs.”
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. More information and tickets are available online at nextstagearts.org and by calling 802-387-0102. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows, and masks are required while inside the venue.
Three musicians to perform tribute to Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’When Dave Wysocki first approached singer Julie Ness with the idea of a Joni Mitchell tribute show, Ness said she wasn’t a huge fan. Wysocki told her to do him a favor and listen to three songs off Mitchell’s 1971 album “Blue.” He can’t recall what the three songs were, but believes “A Case of You” was one.
Ness got back to Wysocki with a new appreciation for Mitchell, and asked him what kind of tribute he had in mind. This is how the show Wysocki (double bass), Ness (vocals, piano, dulcimer) and Tristan Bellerive (guitar) are bringing to Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday got started.
Wysocki was a teenager when “Blue” came out, and owned it on 8-track.
“It’s great music. People love great music. However old the music is, if it’s good music, it withstands the test of time,” he said. “When you say Joni Mitchell ‘Blue,’ pretty much everyone will tell you a story.”
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the release of “Blue.”
The show is presented by Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music. Tickets are $20 in advance and $24 at the door.
More information and tickets are available online at nextstagearts.org and by calling 802-387-0102. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows, and masks are required while inside the venue.