BRATTLEBORO — A Holiday Mini Book Fair will be held at the Atrium in the Brooks House, downtown Brattleboro on Holly Days Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. Books will be sold and signed by their authors.
In addition to books by local authors, two Brattleboro history books will be for sale as fundraisers for their organizations. “Print Town: Brattleboro’s Legacy of Words,” produced by Write Action and The Brattleboro Words Project, sold out its first print run and continues to receive rave reviews. It has just received the Hathaway Award from the Vermont Historical Society. From VHS’ press release for the award: “Print Town” is a 247-page collection of stories covering almost 300 years of local history. Many of the narratives will ring familiar with local history buffs, but the publication is peppered with lesser-known tales that contribute to the breadth and diversity of the finished product.”
“Harris Hill Ski Jump: The First 100 Years” is full of historic photographs and lively stories about the beloved annual sporting event. Sales will benefit the Harris Hill Ski Jump organization.
Write Action will also be selling “Poems in the Time of Covid,” a limited edition collection of poetry that was part of Poems Around Town this past spring.
Local authors Cheryl Wilfong, Tim Mayo, Lynn Valente, Barbara Morrison, and Sarah Cooper-Ellis will be signing and selling their books. Brian Mooney’s Storymatic, story writing prompt cards, developed in Brattleboro and sold internationally, will be for sale as well.
The Mini Holiday Book Fair is organized by Write Action, a nonprofit devoted to “encouraging, nurturing, and promoting the literary arts in Brattleboro and the surrounding towns” and is sponsored in part by the Brattleboro Literary Festival. Masking is required.
All are welcome to come in from the cold and enjoy free coffee and pastries. Donations are appreciated. For additional information, email info@writeaction.org.