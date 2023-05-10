NEW YORK — A play written by an Emmy-nominated playwright in Brattleboro opens in New York this week.
"Misconceptions," written by Steve Wangh, will be at 122CC Theater, New York City, from May 11 to June 3. Tickets are on sale now.
Directed by Jessica Burr with Blessed Unrest’s award-winning imagination, humor, and artistic risk-taking, "Misconceptions" illuminates the personal stories that underlie the political posturing of post‑Roe America, according to a play description.
More information and tickets are at blessedunrest.org.