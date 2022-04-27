BENNINGTON — Erin Kate Ryan was studying at Bennington College when she stumbled upon old articles from the Bennington Banner that helped to inspire her novel, “Quantum Girl Theory.”
Fifteen years ago, Ryan realized she was miserable in her job as a lawyer and started taking writing seriously. She took classes in Boston and joined a writing group. Soon, she discovered that writing was one of the only things in her life that never disappointed her.
Through all of the rejection that life as a writer brings, Ryan said, “the writing itself was always a source of joy.” She felt like a creator in a consumer's world, and she began to feel all of the potential that laid ahead of her.
Ryan got her MFA in fiction at Bennington College. While she was there, she read “The Missing Girl” by Shirley Jackson. In her research, she found that Jackson’s story was presumed to be based on the disappearance of Paula Jean Welden in 1946.
The research Ryan was conducting began to drift more toward Paula Jean. Ryan found that the girl’s disappearance had extensive national coverage. “She was definitely one of the earlier missing white women who captured the news reporters’ imagination,” she said.
While reading through news articles from the time, Ryan noticed a pattern — that as time went on, the story became less about Paula Jean and more about the story surrounding her.
As she was conducting research, Ryan stumbled upon several Bennington Banner articles about the story. She said even the stories from the Banner began to take a broader approach.
“What I loved so much about the Banner articles was their very clear point of view: this was the biggest thing to happen in the town since who knows when,” she said, “and [the Banner was] going to cover every possible angle, even a few non-angles, and keep at it as long as they could.”
Ryan used the Banner articles to inspire her novel, that she describes as a piece of big-idea, haunted queer literary fiction. She had a clear vision when she began writing; she wanted to give the main character, Paula Jean, many lives.
In the novel, Paula Jean disappeared from her dorm at Bennington College and was never seen again. After her disappearance, everyone began to speculate about what happened to her and where she could be. Each chapter tells a different story of the endless possibilities. Ryan explores what Paula’s life would be like as a communist, disgraced showgirl, lobotomy victim and more.
Another character, Mary Garrett, makes a living out of finding missing girls and receiving reward money. Mary soon stumbles upon a larger mystery involving several missing Black girls, which the police ignore. The novel follows Mary as she detangles the mysteries of the missing girls and her own past.
Ryan uses the girls Mary is searching for to discuss the systemic issues that come up when girls of color go missing. “The troubling fact is that white women and girls garner more media coverage when they disappear,” she said. “Even though, and I think this is common knowledge at this point, they disappear at a far lower rate than women of other races.”
Now that this novel has been published, Ryan is working on another novel based on a true story found in old newspapers. It’s about a hotel that collapsed because 100 people were simultaneously dancing the Charleston on the top floor.
Anyone who is interested in learning more can see Ryan at the Bennington Free Library, at 7 p.m. May 9, read from and discuss “Quantum Girl Theory.”