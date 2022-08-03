BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts presents "Larry Simons: Live It Up," an exhibition of found and salvaged wood and mixed media assemblages and sculpture, with an opening and Artist Reception during Gallery Walk Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. An Artist Talk is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 20, and the exhibit continues through Sept. 11.
Larry and Donna Simons owned and ran A Candle in the Night, a rug and furniture store that anchored downtown Brattleboro for over 40 years, and which is the current address of Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts.
Together they enabled countless customers to bring harmony and beauty into their homes and lives. And just as Simons has discovered “the resources to constantly rearrange (his) surroundings,” in this homecoming exhibit he showcases his ability to pursue his passion “... to explore and nurture my creative impulses by being an observer, forager and steward of beautiful objects.” The studied composition, the symmetry, repetition and delicate rhythms of his assemblages belie a restless and creative spirit. Simons’ work may be lyrical and subtle. It is often full of humor as the artist juxtaposes the unexpected (car tail lights) with wood scraps, or toy propellers with croquet stakes.
Simons admits, “I wouldn’t be able to stop fiddling with my environment if I wanted to.”
Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works that stimulate both the seasoned collector and aesthetic explorer.