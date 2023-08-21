BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts will present side-by-side exhibits of paintings, prints and sculpture in Fran Bull: The Art Life, and Helen Schmidt: Between Worlds.
An opening and artists reception is scheduled for Gallery Walk Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 in Brattleboro. The exhibitions will continue through Oct. 15, and all are welcome to enjoy an Artist Talk with Fran Bull at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Fran Bull’s solo exhibit of etchings and acrylic paintings with Sharpies and ink, represents several series of work curated from her studio. Since graduating from Bennington College and New York University, Bull has pursued an active and fruitful professional career as a painter, sculptor, performance artist, writer and printmaker. An internationally acclaimed artist, she has exhibited extensively worldwide, including at the Venice Biennale, and her work resides in the collections of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, DC, the Museum of Modern Art and the Brooklyn Museum, New York, and Guilin Museum, China, among many others. Bull’s early photo-realistic painting has gradually given way to a less representational imagery. She lives, paints and teaches in Vermont, and works in collaboration with master printer Virgili Barbara in Barcelona, Spain.
Considering the effect of art in our lives in her 2022 essay, A Deeper Look, Bull writes: “...we humans have the capacity to be moved. Being moved is nothing less than transformative. You leave the experience changed in some way.”
Long-time Putney artist and teacher Helen Schmidt attended Vermont College of Fine Arts, Montpelier, The Lacoste School for the Arts, France and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She began her career in 1989 in New York’s South Bronx as an advocate for unhoused women and children. Upon moving to Vermont, she worked as a legal advocate at the Women’s Freedom Center, began teaching art to at-risk teenage girls, and later taught art to women on furlough at the Brattleboro Retreat. Schmidt has taught locally for almost thirty years and since 2019 is the Printmaking Teacher at The Putney School.
Schmidt is drawn to objects and materials which have been discarded or left behind, to be used, repurposed or transformed into sculpture or hand-pulled prints. “I often use the materials I find as surfaces to print on. I ink them up and print them onto handmade papers, then adhere them onto my intaglio prints,” said Schmidt.