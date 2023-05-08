BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts will host a poetry reading on May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. All are welcome to this free event to hear celebrated poets Arlene Distler, Alice B. Fogel and Rebecca Kaiser Gibson read and discuss their work.
Distler co-founded the writers’ no-profit, Write Action, with her partner, Marty Jezer, in 2000. She has led the organization since Jezer’s passing, for the past 17 years. Earlier this year, she came out with her first full-length book of poems, "This Earth, This Body," comprised of over 30 years worth of poetry, including recent poems.
“Again and again in this stirring collection, Arlene Distler limns the transitory, even illusory nature of human experience … yet with a winning stubbornness she treasures the experience and manages both to meet and transcend its challenges. (Her) defiance, often exuberant, makes 'This Earth, This Body' an exemplum for human resilience," says Sydney Lea, Poet Laureate of Vermont, 2011 to 2015.
Alice B. Fogel served as the New Hampshire Poet Laureate from 2104 through 2019. Her latest of six poetry collections is "Nothing But," a series of poems responding to Abstract Expressionist art and its effect on our consciousness. Published in a wide range of journals and anthologies, including Best American Poetry, previous books include "A Doubtful House;" "Interval: Poems Based on Bach’s 'Goldberg Variations,'” which won the Nicholas Schaffner Award for Music in Literature and the N.H. Literary Award in Poetry, and "Be That Empty," a national poetry bestseller. A recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, among other awards, she is also the author of "Strange Terrain," on how to appreciate poetry even if you don’t “get” it. She works one-on-one with neurodiverse students at Landmark College in Putney, Vermont, and hikes mountains whenever possible.
Writes Rebecca Kaiser Gibson: “I am especially intrigued by the dance of words on the page — the spaces, the leaps, the duets that can be accomplished by varieties of lineation, and the intentional spacing between lines and words. It seems a capacity that is available in poetry. I aim to mimic some of the ways the mind clusters and clarifies.”
Her poetry collections are "Girl as Birch" (2022), and "OPINEL" (2015) from Bauhan Publishing. Gibson’s poems appear in in many publications. She’s received fellowships from MacDowell, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Vermont Studio Center, Virginia Center for Creative Arts and was a Fulbright Scholar teaching poetry in India. After teaching poetry at Tufts University for 23 years, she founded The Loom, Poetry in Harrisville, a poetry reading series.
Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts is committed to presenting innovative, contemporary works as well as hosting and promoting events aimed to connect the community with its local artists.