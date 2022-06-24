BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts on Main Street presents New York-based artist Willa Cox: Abstract Narratives, opening at noon on Saturday, with an Artist Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. An Artist Talk is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 16; the exhibition continues through July 31.
Monotype, marbling and watercolor on paper are some techniques and materials that characterize Cox’s richly surfaced paintings. For Abstract Narratives, the artist has cut sections from previous compositions to create compact panels which, although independent, reside side by side and relate intimately to their neighbors. Utilizing 14 panels per sequence and presented either framed or in an open accordion-style book format, a narrative is established as Cox moves through time, from point to point.
“I feel I am telling a story, but instead of there being characters who act, there are attributes of painting, drawing, and printmaking that interact and evolve.” Said Cox.
Also featured in the opening is Karen Kamenetzky, whose biomorphic or cellular forms suggest constant moments of change on micro, macro, and personal levels. Beginning with undyed silk, wool and other fibers, Kamenetzky adds vibrant, saturated color using dye and paint and adds dimension and textures through wet felting. Dense stitching adds lines of light and shadow, and color.