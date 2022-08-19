BRATTLEBORO — All are invited to meet the artist and attend an artist talk at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts with Larry Simons at 5 p.m. Saturday.
His exhibition, “Live It Up,” found and salvaged wood and mixed media assemblages and sculpture, continues through Sept. 11. There will be as many stories and questions shared as there are pieces of driftwood, spools, handles, molds, knobs, finials and scraps embedded within the artwork.
Larry and Donna Simons owned and ran A Candle in the Night, a rug and furniture store in the heart of downtown Brattleboro for over 40 years, and the current address of Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts. All the while, Larry was scavenging, collecting, assembling; as he confesses, “I wouldn’t be able to stop fiddling with my environment if I wanted to.”
Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts is at 181-183 Main Street, Brattleboro. More information is available at mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.