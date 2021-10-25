Dinty W. Moore’s new memoir, “To Hell with It: Of Sin and Sex, Chicken Wings, and Dante’s Entirely Ridiculous, Needlessly Guilt-Inducing Inferno,” is a humorous, quick read, in which Moore parallels the first book in Dante Alighieri’s Divina Commedia with his own life as the survivor of a 1960s Catholic upbringing. A child of tragic parents, a man who still struggles with depression, and a sufferer of both religious guilt and existential angst, Moore systematically pokes holes in the logic of Inferno and Christian theology in this memoir to make the case that, as his mother used to say: “Hell is here on Earth.”
Each chapter of the book focuses on a different circle in Dante’s nine circles of Hell and is captioned with numbered cantos — indicative of epic medieval poetry — that correlate with the original poem. Each begins with a direct quote from Divina Commedia, after which Moore offers relevant anecdotes from his own life. For instance, the spiraling hole that is the architectural design of Dante’s underworld works as metaphor for the unhappy life of Moore’s father; a drunk and a disillusioned car mechanic who was “stuck day after day in that whole — the real one at Dailey’s Chevrolet Auto Sales and the shadow one, hidden somewhere in his swollen gut.”
While the lives of both Moore’s parents were filled with deep suffering, most of “To Hell with It” is funny: There is an adorable (maybe too adorable) anecdote where an already skeptical 6-year-old Dinty debates original sin with an increasingly impatient Sister Mary Mark. Moore also relays a comical hot wing eating contest from his adulthood, where he confronts his own sin of gluttony while elbow deep in gristle and bone.
The format of “To Hell with It” is creative but disparate. Each chapter takes on a different form. Some are written in traditional memoir style — a man looks back from the present and speculates on his past — while others read like a piece of narrative journalism and are relayed in the present tense. In Chapter 9, he uses a David Foster Wallace trope: epic footnotes that begin to dwarf the main text with each page. Moore also includes a “True or False” Catechism quiz with unchecked boxes for the reader to fill in, as well as funny theological Q&A’s between a 6-year-old Dinty and his presumably older self: “Q. Is God just, holy, and merciful? A. Well, there’s that time God directed two bears to eat forty-two children for insulting the prophet Elisha. Or that time He killed everyone on Earth, including almost all of the animals, by flooding the entire planet. And he smote Herod once ‘because he gave not God the glory,’ and Herod was then eaten by worms. But yes, He is fairly merciful.”
Moore was a professor of English, and clearly a Dante buff, but his authorial voice is not pedantic. In general, he keeps the narrative funny and self-deprecating while still offering a wealth of knowledge, particularly about the personal history of Dante; his notorious temper, his obsession with a woman named Beatrice, and his eventual banishment from his hometown. And for those who have read neither Inferno nor The Bible (myself included in all of the above), the author does his best to make his intertextual memoir accessible. Maybe a little too much ...
The prose reads like an NPR podcast where the host explains to the listener, in the most casual way possible, theological questions that humans have grappled with since the dawn of time. Moore even includes photographs and comics strips with dialogue bubbles at the beginning of each chapter that summarize the information he is about to relay. Whether or not these comics are part of a private joke that would seem funny had I read Inferno, or whether they were created so dummies like me could keep up, I’m not entirely sure.
Still, “To Hell with It” is an engaging, creative read that made me laugh out loud, while also taking a heartfelt turn that (I hate to admit) had me choked up. For the devout Christian, this may not be the book for you. It does seem Moore is trying to convince himself more than anyone that the concept of Hell as well as much of what is written in The Bible, is, as he puts it, “religious malarkey.” But in his attempt to rid himself of Catholic guilt, some of his arguments appear a bit obvious to those who perhaps suffered less indoctrination and therefore don’t need so much convincing. Moore does acknowledge this with a good point: “Christian religions have so thoroughly shaped the Western world and our experience of it. ... You don’t need to have endured twelve years of Catholic School, as I did, to be touched by the dark angel.” And this is certainly true.