WILLIAMSVILLE — Music magic will be made at 4 p.m. on Sept. 18 at Manitou's forest theater.
Local musicians, songwriters and comrades Peter Siegel and Shawn Magee will be at the event. Solos, harmonic duos, and backups from special friends bring songs of love, hope, and cures for humanity.
Peter Siegel is the founder of The Gaslight Tinkers and strikes a radical chord with American Roots music. Inspired and mentored by Pete Seeger as a Hudson Valley neighbor early on, Siegel draws from the likes of Phil Ochs, The Band, Woody Guthrie, Dixieland, old-time fiddle tunes and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.
Shawn Magee was raised in the folk traditions of New England, playing and performing music since he was a child. Radically transformed by a move to California, he owned and curated live music at a beloved music venue in San Francisco for 15 years and toured with his band, The Barbary Ghosts. Pandemic songs he wrote straight from the heart establish him as a troubadour of love par excellence.
Manitou is a nonprofit organization building Community with Nature on 223 acres of conserved woodlands at 300 Sunset Lake Rd. Williamsville, More information is available at 802-258-8598 or by visiting petersiegel.com, or thegaslighttinkers.com.