The Gibb Sisters (Wendy Almeida and Mary Armstong) share girlhood giggles in this scene from “Morning’s At Seven,” now playing Thursday, Fridays and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. through June 25, at Actors Theatre Playhouse 21 Main St., West Chesterfield. Tickets are available only online at the Actors Theatre Playhouse website, atplayhouse.org. Tickets are $15.