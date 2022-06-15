WEST CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — “Morning’s At Seven” is Paul Osborn’s treasured comedy classic set in a small Midwestern town in the 1920s. This American delight tells the story of the four Gibbs sisters, all of whom live within a “stone’s throw” of each other. Now in their late 60s, the sisters and their husbands find themselves at a dramatic “fork in the road.”
Both hilarious and deeply touching, “Morning’s At Seven” lays bare the inner workings of the American family in all its messy, embarrassing and ridiculous grandeur.
Stewart McDermet, Wendy Almeida, Heidi Schwieger, Marilyn Tullgren, Ray Mahoney, Sherman Morrison, Charlotte Traas, Mary Armstong and Jim Bombicino are featured in the production. Director, Sam Pilo, said, “I had often heard of the play defined as a community theater ‘chestnut’ over the years, and thought it was just another one of ‘those’ plays. Lots for the audience, but not much for the actors. Much to my surprise, it’s soul sprang right off the page.”
“Morning’s At Seven” is now playing Thursday, Fridays and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. through June 25, at Actors Theatre Playhouse 21 Main St., West Chesterfield. Tickets are available only online at the Actors Theatre Playhouse website, atplayhouse.org. Tickets are $15.