BRATTLEBORO — BrattRock, a youth festival presented by sponsor Guilford Sound is returning with its first in-person performances on Saturday at The Stone Church from 6:30 to 11 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Moxie, a four-piece indie rock band formed in January 2017 in Brattleboro is headlining BrattRock as part of their Summer ‘22 Tour and will perform hits from both albums Fall LP and Flow of Color.
According to the band, Moxie draws from a wide range of inspiration “collaging the influences of grooves and melodies that span across decades forming together.” This crafts a sound that simultaneously evokes the comfort of a classic and the wonder of an entirely new sound.
Moxie is made of Rei Kimura’s powerful vocals which reminisce of classic soul and blues, Leander Holzapfel’s shimmering and dynamic lead guitar, Daniel Snyder’s unbelievably tight grooves, and David Cohen’s basslines which often blur the line into a lead instrument. Together, their influences blend and swirl, creating a hybrid which truly, unambiguously, sounds of Moxie.
Crediting BrattRock as an influence in developing their signature sound, Moxie is thrilled to be returning for this “homecoming gig.” Also performing is local garage punk band, Man Made Tragedies; Granite Danes, billed as “eclectic Portsmouth humorists”; Big Destiny, a Western Massachusetts dance band; Golden Marilyn, a post-punk group from Keene, NH; and Pencil Biters, a Londonderry, VT progressive rock group.
BrattRock raises funds for Youth Services while providing places for youth to gather and a venue for musically-minded youth from Vermont and the surrounding region to connect, learn, perform, inspire, and be inspired. Stone Church is at 210 Main St. in Brattleboro. An all-ages event, cost is $10 to $20 on a sliding scale.
For more information, email info@BrattRock.com or visit BrattRock.com.