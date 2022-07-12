BRATTLEBORO — A collaborative project will bring art to a wall on High Street often tagged with graffiti and welcome visitors to the community.
"It's going to be such a physical representation of diverse voices working together for a cohesive finished piece, which is really exciting," said Daniel Chiaccio, owner and printmaker at First Proof Press in Brattleboro.
Jamie Mohr, director of Epsilon Spires, spearheaded the nearly $25,000 project to bring a mural to the wall, on High Street across from the High Grove Street parking lot. She found funding through grants from the state of Vermont, including $1,500 from the Vermont Natural Resources for planning, and money from the Better Places campaign that will see every donation to the crowdfunding campaign matched two-to-one.
Mohr hopes painting will begin by the first week of September. Local artists and friends Chiaccio and Calvin Laituri, a graphic designer/illustrator based in Vernon who has designed concert posters for high-profile bands such as The Black Keys and Phish, among many other projects, are teaming up with recently arrived refugees who are part of the ArtLords, an internationally renowned Afghan artist collective.
Chiaccio said the artists are working with "a theme of four seasons in flow, since it is such a long, narrow vertical wall." Included are elements such as flora and fauna seen locally, and what Mohr calls "Easter eggs."
Currently, the artists are trading drawings back and forth.
"We all have a template we're working on that's the exact dimensions of the wall," Chiaccio said. "We're going to have about two to three finished designs for you to choose from."
An event will have community members weigh in on the final design before the mural is made.
"Community involvement in the creative process demonstrates an ethos of care and social practice that is both timely and of merit," the Town Arts Committee wrote to the Select Board, which approved a plan for the mural last Tuesday. "The committee recognizes that the proposal offers an exemplary standard of public art practice."
Chiaccio anticipates the mural will take about a month to complete.
"It's the biggest mural I think I'll ever do honestly," he said. "It's a pretty big wall."
Joan Bulzacchelli, tap room and events manager at Hermit Thrush Brewery, said she's happy the project is moving forward. She sees it as showing care for the community, unity and a way to welcome visitors to town.
"All the tourists pass it," she said, as the road connects Interstate 91 to Main Street. "Brattleboro is historically an art community, so it makes sense."
Bulzacchelli recounted how Mohr stopped by Hermit Thrush, and they started talking about how it would be nice to have a mural on the wall next door, after some profanities had been scrawled on it. Mohr suggested that grants should be available.
Previously, Mohr successfully arranged to have an artist paint a mural on a wall at nearby Brown and Roberts Ace Hardware.
Mohr described the work of Chiaccio and Laituri being "very detail oriented." She said the ArtLords are "very inspired" by the British artist Banksy.
"In particular, they would beautify walls that were being shelled by the Taliban, almost as an act of art as activism and defiance," she said. "A lot of them are ended up being refugees, and were spread out in Canada. We have several that are here, and so they're trying to kind of regroup and fill the collective again."
One section of the wall is anticipated to contain a welcoming message. A shellac protecting the art from graffiti also will be put up.
Screen-printed posters by Chiaccio and Laituri will have QR codes that will bring up details about the mural and how to donate. A webpage also will be added to epsilonspires.org.
Mohr said she wants to sparks interest in others in the community who notice something they'd like to change.
"Hopefully this will be an inspiration and an incentive for people to take action in their own community partnerships to reclaim our public spaces that are neglected," she said.
Her plan is to have a celebration once the mural is completed to help with the crowdfunding campaign.