BENNINGTON — Children are invited to get a better understanding of "where we are and how to get to where we are going" at this month's Museum ABCs: The Museum and Me on the Map.
From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Bennington Museum, preschoolers and their accompanying adults will examine simple symbols, discover how maps represent places and use maps to look for hidden treasure in the Grandma Moses Schoolhouse. Linda Donigan from the Bennington Free Library will bring books to share.
Museum ABCs is a collaboration of Bennington Museum and the Bennington Free Library. The program is free of charge thanks to sponsorship from The Bank of Bennington and additional support from Stewart's Shops and the Nora Robert Foundation.