BRATTLEBORO — A local artist will give a free, online talk in which he welcomes viewers to his Jamaica studio, via Zoom and Facebook Live, for a conversation about his installation “Arcadia Rediscovered” and his work as a landscape painter.
The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center will present a free online talk by artist Michael Abrams on Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. Register at brattleboromuseum.org.
Abrams works primarily in oil on canvas, panel and prepared paper. Though rooted in Luminism, his idealized landscapes evoke fresh responses to experiences with nature while giving the perception of something otherworldly. The viewer is often introduced to the picture plane as if hovering slightly above ground.
Since Abrams’ move to Vermont over a decade ago, the vistas of the Green Mountains, the unique quality of light, and the richness of the atmosphere have become integral to his work. These experiences are layered upon bucolic images of the fertile land, scenic beauty, and awe-inspiring sunsets of his childhood home, perched above the Hudson River Valley.
In a statement accompanying the installation, Abrams writes, “This body of work revisits the 19th-century Arcadian tradition of landscape painting, which glorified manifest destiny. I bring to that tradition my profound respect for the natural world and my concern that we are on the verge of losing that world through our embrace of our dominance over nature.”
“Arcadia Rediscovered” is on view at the museum through March 5.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.