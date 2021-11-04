BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Museum & Art Center’s 14th annual LEGO Contest & Exhibit takes place Nov. 11 through 14, when the museum will display every entry submitted to the contest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The in-person and virtual Awards Ceremony will take place Nov. 10, at 5:30 p.m. A panel of judges will award prizes based on creativity and craftsmanship in six age groups: preschool, grades K to 2, 3 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 12, adult, and adult-child collaborations. Other prizes will be awarded at the judges’ discretion. Every contestant will receive a personalized certificate of participation.
Entries from past years have included a replica of the museum, an amusement park, a model of Brattleboro’s Harris Hill ski jump, and a working pinball machine. “One thing we want to emphasize,” said museum director Danny Lichtenfeld, “is that, although it’s a contest, no one is really focused on the competition. This is all about celebrating creativity and having fun.”
Original Lego sculptures must be delivered to the museum by Monday, between 4 to 6 p.m. The online entry form must be submitted before drop-off, including a $5 entry fee. Contest guidelines and entry forms are available at brattleboromuseum.org. Participants may call BMAC at 802-257-0124, ext. 101, with any questions.
This popular annual event is sponsored by G.S. Precision, Brattleboro Subaru, and Don Robinson Builder.
The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.