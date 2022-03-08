BRATTLEBORO — Acoustic musicians Alex Sturbaum, Cedar Stanistreet and Arthur Davis present an afternoon of traditional and original songs from both sides of the Atlantic on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the new Exit 1 Emporium at Vermont Marketplace, formerly Outlet Center.
Admission is on a sliding scale from $10 to $20.
The Exit 1 Emporium at Vermont Marketplace is a new, collaborative shop with over 30 booths of local artists, artisans, craftspeople, musicians and more. The shop includes a performance space and family area. The Exit 1 Emporium is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached on Facebook and at 802-380-1369.