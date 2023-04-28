BRATTLEBORO — Anna Patton and 118 Elliot invite all to create music through structured group improvisations, game-pieces and other interactive sound making at 118 Elliot on May 4 at 7 p.m. This is a recurring series, with structured improvisation on the 1st Thursday of every month.
This event is for any and all instrumentalists and vocalists willing to experiment with improvisational play. We’ll come up with musical/sonic material on the fly and use various cues to organize, disrupt or otherwise mess around with the sounds. No experience is needed as long as you have a curious ear and a willingness to make things up.
Program Director Anna Patton is a clarinetist/singer/composer who performs in a full spectrum of styles. She teaches vocal and instrumental ensemble classes, aural skills, improvisation and music theory.
In 2006, Patton started the Soubrette Jazz Choir at the Vermont Jazz Center, which performs her creative arrangements of historical and contemporary American music. Anna holds a Master of Music from New England Conservatory's Contemporary Improvisation program. Her Ear Training/Aural Skills class is also at 118 Elliot on Thursdays this spring, with sections at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.