JAMAICA — The Ensemble Amphion Baroque will present “a Musical Journey Through 17th and 18th Century Europe” at the Jamaica Town Hall on Route 30 in Jamaica Vermont on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
The concert is part of the Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival (pikesfallschambermusicfestival.com) and is the first in a series of concerts.
Ensemble Amphion Baroque is a group consisting of Jesse Lepkoff baroque flute and recorder, Owen Watkins baroque oboe and recorder, Allen Hamrick baroque bassoon and Frances Fitch harpsichord.
All are world-class performers specializing in capturing the essential passion and style of baroque music through historical instruments and techniques. The concert offers a rare opportunity to hear the music of Bach, Vivaldi, Corelli, Purcell, Telemann, Merula, and Hotteterre. Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, call 802-254-2273.