TURNERS FALLS, Mass. — From the album title alone, a listener knows "Bryan's Super Happy Fun Time II," the new album by singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski, will not be a conventional listen. The songs tell tales of a mythical girlfriend from the woods, moving off-grid to start a family and simply getting better at life — all with a playful, almost childlike style.
"People that haven't seen me before, or see me for the first time, are usually kind of surprised, because my music is a little unique. Some of my songs make people laugh," Bielanski, 43, said. "I think my music just helps people relax and remind them about, you know, to try to focus on the good things in life."
Bielanski, of Charlotte, N.C., will bring his national tour to The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls (Montague), about a half-hour from Brattleboro, Vt., at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. There is no cover charge. Bielanski is now promoting his new album, released in January of this year.
The album opens with the upbeat, mildly celebratory "Get Better At Life," with lyrics such as, "What should I do/What should I say/When the good things in life go away/Circumstances, bad mistakes/Gotta come back/Whatever it takes."
"I try to be a real positive person, because I think that's what people need in our time, with all the trouble going on in the world," Bielanski said. "In a very small way, I like to think that I'm making a difference with helping people enjoy life."
Another single, "Elf Girlfriend," is inspired by reports of supernatural creatures, such as Bigfoot and wendigos, in the national forests. Bielanski wanted to write a song on this idea, but about a friendlier creature.
"I just wanted to take that concept and kind of turn it into something a little bit more positive, goofy, fairytale-ish, and thought about all these people reporting seeing scary, supernatural creatures," he said. "I just turned it around to, if it was like, something more fun."
He came up with the idea during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he was spending a lot of time camping in national forests, reconvening with nature. Another song on this theme is the harmonica-laden "Kid Off The Grid," with lyrics such as "I know a place we could be/away from society/it's only disease/let's have a kid/right off the grid."
"That's another one where the inspiration came from, once again, from the travels and just for months, being away from society and being being out in nature. It was great," Bielanski said.
This is among several songs on which Bielanski plays harmonica as well as guitar.
"I've just always loved the sound of a harmonica from like, you know, the early Beatles being a big influence on me," he said. "And of course, Bob Dylan, and other folk artists."
Rob Tavaglione of Catalyst Recording has been working with Bielanski since 2005.
"I've got to say that I appreciate his music in every way; the sincerity, the child-like joy he brings to the process, the integrity that goes into it (he never panders to audiences), the eclecticism (he veers from pure punk, to classic alternative, to power pop without blinking an eye), his sense of melody (and harmony) and his ear-worming hooks," Tavaglione said in an email. "Selfishly, I like working with Bryan because even though he has every detail planned out in his head, he still leaves room for me to contribute ideas and take the songs to their fullest potential. The guy is a true journeyman artist."
More information about Bielanski and his new album can be found on Bandcamp, at bryanssuperhappyfuntime.bandcamp.com, and on his website, bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com.