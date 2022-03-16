LONDON — Sam Amidon was born and raised in Brattleboro, Vt., before his music career took off and he made an appearance in the Oscar-nominated movie “Cyrano.”
Amidon, 40, has lived in London with his wife, Beth Orton, and their children for the past decade. Before that, this Vermont native started his musical career as a child playing the fiddle with his parents, Peter and Mary Alice Amidon.
Since he started his solo career 15 years ago, Amidon has focused on collaborating with different artists in various genres. He’s come out with seven albums that are filled with original songs, as well as reworked and rearranged folk songs that combine classical and electronic musical characteristics.
Amidon lets the memories he has of Vermont take root in his music.
“It’s really taking a lot of what I was inspired by growing up in Vermont and connecting it with a more experimental and exploratory sonic world.”
As much as the connection to his hometown influences him, new connections also have a profound influence on the trajectory of his career.
Amidon met Joe Wright, the director of “Cyrano,” starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett, through his wife.
“It’s just these very random little connections, friendships and musical links that have popped up in different ways over the years,” he said.
For Amidon, there was no audition process for his role as a guard in “Cyrano.” Wright approached Amidon to ask him if he would take the role and if he would be willing to shave his head. The answer to both questions was yes.
In the soundtrack, he can be heard playing the fiddle on various songs. In addition, Amidon can also be heard singing in the songs “Close My Eyes” and “Wherever I Fall, Part 1.” While he doesn’t have a large role in “Close My Eyes,” he does have a featured and heartbreaking part in “Wherever I Fall, Part. 1.”
The song occurs at the beginning of a large battle during the Thirty Years’ War, which is featured in the movie. All of the guards are getting ready to sacrifice their lives to fight for their country, and three soldiers, Amidon included, sing about what they’re leaving behind. Each guard has a different story and perspective on the battle ahead.
But audiences almost missed out: Amidon said he later learned that because of time and budgetary constraints, the song was almost completely cut out of the movie. Thanks to some maneuvering among the crew, he said, his scene was filmed the last day of his month on set.
“Cyrano” was filmed in fall 2020 on Mount Etna in Sicily. Amidon’s adventure into acting started with hiding away in a hotel room to quarantine before being able to join everyone on set. The hotel was lavish compared to the cold and snowy landscape of the mountain.
Because of COVID restrictions and the need of a social bubble to film the movie safely, filming logistics were even more difficult than usual. COVID testing occurred almost every day. Since the set was on full lockdown, there was a lot of overlap among background actors. If you look closely, the same people can be seen as dancers, bakers, audience members and more.
In addition to the drama of COVID, Mount Etna, where most of Amidon’s filming occurred, is an active volcano. Two days after Amidon finished filming and left set, the volcano erupted. At the premiere of the movie, the director said the lava came within 2 yards of the set. While most would find that to be a terrifying close call, Amidon found it exciting and wished he was still on Mount Etna to experience it.
As a self-described movie nerd, Amidon was thrilled to be able to witness the cast and crew at work. “It was so fun to be up close to these actors. Watching them do their craft was amazing because acting is such a mystery to me. … It’s hard. It’s so hard. It’s a miracle,” he said while discussing the logistics of the film.
On top of the logistical barriers, there were also language barriers to overcome. Because the movie was filmed in Sicily, but is an English-speaking film, the cast and crew were divided among English and Italian speakers.
Amidon mentioned how much work and how many moving parts go into each scene, only for the film to look and feel so graceful on the screen. According to Amidon, the preparation and logistics that go into a film are quite different from the work that goes into a concert tour. While he only requires a 20-minute sound check for a show, a single scene of a movie can take hours to film.
Even though he enjoyed the experience of a movie set, after the filming of “Cyrano” was finished, he was happy to get back to touring as soon as possible.
Life on tourAmidon said, while touring, especially now because of COVID, “you don’t take anything for granted and neither does the audience.” Everything, from audience turnout to whether the show will go on, is uncertain.
He went on to tell a story of when he performed in a European country, “which I jokingly will not name for fear of prosecution.” The audience was wearing masks, but he had them sing along at the end of a song.
After the concert was over, the promoter for the venue told him that singalongs were illegal in that country because of the pandemic, but the promoter had neglected to mention this before the show.
A few days later, singalongs were legal again, but for the time being, Amidon had inadvertently broken the law.
Audiences also behave differently in the various regions of Europe, he noted. In Northern Europe, specifically Belgium, Amidon said the audience was silent throughout the show. “The first time you go there, you just think that they hate this. I’m tanking, this is awful,” he said.
Then at the end they start clapping. Not loudly, but for a long time. He’s learned that crowds in Northern Europe show their appreciation by clapping in duration, not volume. “You have to earn it.”
The crowds he performs for can vary each night. While Amidon might perform for a stoic Belgium crowd on Friday, he can then play for a lively London crowd on Saturday.
When learning about an artist like Amidon, it’s interesting to hear what drives them to become such an accomplished musician.
While his musical inspirations have evolved over the years, Amidon can say that he’s accomplished his goal of collaborating with his heroes. That’s what he’s most proud of in his career: All of his collaborations and connections in the industry.
“That’s really been one of the main goals of my life and to not just say I’ve done it, but to have a real musical connection with people you’re inspired by musically, that is what’s the most exciting to me.”
To see more of Sam Amidon’s work, visit samamidon.com or watch “Cyrano” in theaters or on demand.