BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series welcomes the return of the Musicians from Marlboro for a concert March 25 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will feature the works of Britten and Schubert. Schubert’s String Quartet, D. 87, written when he was 16 years old, provides a youthful counterpoint to Britten’s String Quartet, No. 3, written within the final year of his life. The lyrical Auf dem Strom for tenor, horn and piano offers a personal narrative of loss and memory that complements the Canticle’s public commemoration of the 1940 London Raids.
Performers will include Miles Mykkanen, tenor; Radovan Vlatković, horn; YooJin Jang and Tessa Lark, violin; Kei Tojo, viola; Christoph Richter, cello and Lydia Brown, piano.
Tickets are $25 general admission. Buy tickets on bmcvt.org or by calling 802-257-4523.