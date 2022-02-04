BRATTLEBORO — Musicians from Marlboro will perform as part of the Brattleboro Music Center’s Chamber Series Saturday, Feb. 12.
Admission is by donation, and will support scholarships for BMC Music School students.
From Haydn’s characteristically classical Divertissement in G Major, Hob. IV:7 to a work for alto and double bass written by Marlboro’s 2016 composer-in-residence Sofia Gubaidulina, and from the mixed winds and strings ensemble in Prokofiev’s Quintet, Op. 39 to Stravinsky’s Three Songs from Shakespeare and Brahms’s String Quintet in F Major, Op. 88, this program promises to be varied, with pieces chosen from some of the best Marlboro performances from the past five years.
The concert is scheduled for at 2 p.m. at the music center. Performers include Sara Couden, mezzo–soprano; Giorgio Consolati, flute; Ryan Roberts, oboe; Yoonah Kim, clarinet; Emilie-Anne Gendron & Ji Won Song, violin; Jordan Bak & Sally Chisholm, viola; Yi Qun Xu, cello; and William Langlie-Miletich, double bass.
In celebration of its recent purchase of Potash Hill, and recognizing the special history it shares with the Brattleboro Music Center, Marlboro Music is donating the performer fees for this concert. Suggested donations are $10 to $25, or other amount.
For more information, contact the Brattleboro Music Center at info@bmcvt.org or call 802-257-4523, or visit the website at bmcvt.org.