BRATTLEBORO — This Saturday, Neil Young fans will get the chance to experience covers of his songs live.
Western Massachusetts band Harvest and Rust will play Young’s album “Harvest” front-to-back, and will round out the evening with a selection of Neil Young’s most popular songs.
Doors for the concert open 7 p.m., The Stone Church, 210 Main St.
General admission costs $13, loft tickets cost $18, available at: stonechurchvt.com/ #/events
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test administered by a health professional within 48 hrs will be needed for entry. Masks will be required while inside the venue.