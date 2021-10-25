DUMMERSTON
Archer Mayor to talk new mystery
Local author Archer Mayor will discuss his new novel "Marked Man," a Joe Gunther mystery, at Dummerston Community Center at 7 p.m. Monday.
This event is free, and there will be cider and homemade doughnuts. Autographed novels will be available for purchase.
The center, 150 West St., is handicapped accessible. For more information, call Ann: 802-254-2415 or Jean: 802-254-9212.
NEWFANE
New children's book teaches lesson on leg-hold traps
Newfane author Sarah Woodard has released a new children's book, "Willie's Stuck Day," about Willie, a wolf who gets stuck and breaks free from a trap.
The book aims to teach an important lesson about how humans can be kinder to animals, according to a description.
“Willie's Stuck Day” and Woodard’s other books, all of which contain a social or environmental lesson, are available online at amazon.com/author/sarahwoodard and can be ordered through local independent bookstores. More information about Woodard can be found through her Facebook and Instagram accounts, both @sarahwoodardauthoress.
BARRE
Vermont-inspired novel explores potential conflicts of homecare
At what point does a caregiver cross the boundary between providing professional, compassionate care to getting too involved with their patients’ lives? That question stands at the heart of “To Alice,” the debut novel by Barre author J. Peter Cobb.
"The novel is about a home health aide who works for the fictional Visiting Nurse Association of Providence, Vt., a town inspired by Rutland, where I grew up, Barre, where I've lived for the past 40 years and the other Vermont small cities," Cobb said.
One story line is loosely based on a homecare, home visit Cobb attended with a physical therapist in downtown Brattleboro in 1984 that has stuck with me for over 35 years. At the time, he was taking pictures for the agency.
“To Alice” is set to release Jan. 12, 2022, through TouchPoint Press of Brookland, Ark.
BRATTLEBORO
Author releases historical mystery
Mystery author and Brattleboro resident, Lynne Kennedy, has released a new novel, "The Tree of Lost Secrets." Set in Brattleboro and spanning three centuries, this historical mystery is a journey into the past with the help of a magical old maple tree.
In "The Tree of Lost Secrets," Helen Ainsley is a bestselling mystery writer struggling with cancer. She begins to doubt her storytelling ability, so to restore her confidence, she returns to her childhood home in rural Brattleboro for the serenity she hopes will rekindle her imagination. Ainsley Hill Farm was originally an inn, dating back to the American Revolution. With a newfound friend, an old golden retriever, and an ancient sugar maple, Helen’s life is about to change.
"The Tree of Lost Secrets" is available at Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro. It is also available in e-book and paperback on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and via other retailers.
Kennedy blogs regularly and has many loyal readers and fans. Visit her webpage at lynnekennedymysteries.com.