BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum's new executive director, Martin Mahoney, says he went into arts management for what he believes is the same reason many people do.
“We really enjoy being on the end of one of those ‘aha’ moments,” he said.
The current director of operations at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass., has more than 20 years of museum experience. He said he has seen people weep in front of paintings, and leave exhibits emotionally changed.
“Seeing that moment, that’s why we do it. That’s what drives me personally,” the 43-year-old Bristol, Connecticut resident said. “I think a lot of my colleagues strive for those moments of connection.”
Mahoney will assume his role at the Bennington Museum on Sept. 8, the museum’s Board of Trustees announced this week. He replaces Joshua Campbell Torrance, who resigned at the end of last year. Mahoney was chosen after a nationwide search, according to the board.
Consie West, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, said she believes Mahoney's experience at the Norman Rockwell Museum has prepared him to "leap right into the role of executive director for us. I know we're all excited to have him on board."
She added, "Martin has a lovely sense of humor. It's little quirky, a little bit dry. I'm looking forward to working with him. I think that we will have a lot of fun together."
In a statement provided by the museum, interim director David Pilachowski said of Mahoney, “He has a breadth and depth of successful experience in the museum world, is committed to making the museum a significant presence in the regional community, and has shown creativity in responding to new challenges.”
Mahoney attended Castleton University, and has worked in New England for most of his career.
“I fell in love with Vermont. I love the area,” he said. “I’m excited to be part of a community that is striving to integrate the arts and culture into every day life, and you can see that in the downtown revitalization project,” he said of Bennington.
Of the Bennington Museum, he added, “The museum certainly programs itself much like a major institution, and that’s to be commended.”
Mahoney, according to information provided by the museum, is a member of the Berkshire Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club.
“I see how artists have reacted to changes in the environment, to either the beauty of nature or catastrophes in nature, how the conversation that we’re having about conservation, changes in climate, is affecting how people work in the arts,” he said.
He has previously sat on the boards of the Williamstown Art Conservation Center and the Massachusetts Art Commission at the State House.
According to information provided by the Bennington Museum, Mahoney was responsible for managing the Norman Rockwell Museum’s national and international traveling and onsite exhibitions, and was a member of the museum’s executive team.
Memorable experiences, he recalled, include bringing a show on Norman Rockwell’s “Four Freedoms” to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and bringing Rockwell’s “The Problem We All Live With” to the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency.
“That sticks with you,” he said.
Mahoney graduated from Castleton State University with a bachelor’s degree in history and holds a master’s in Public History from the State University of New York at Albany and a Master of Business Administration from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. He participated in the Getty Leadership Institute, now the Museum Leadership Institute, in 2019. His email avatar is currently a work of pop art he saw at The Broad in Los Angeles while attending that program.
“To you and me, we’re used to seeing that kind of pop art all around us,” he said. “In the 1960s, it was breathtaking and adventurous.”
Mahoney and his partner, Erin, plan to move to the Bennington area, with their dog, Sadie.
Bennington Museum, 75 Main St., explores the culture of Southern Vermont and neighboring regions from the 18th century to the present. More information is available benningtonmuseum.org. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students over 18.