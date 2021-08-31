In 1992, a film called “Candyman” was released, and the slasher pic with some uncomfortable racial overtones became a cult classic.
Twenty-five years later, Jordan Peele released his directorial debut, “Get Out.” The thriller that unfolds when a Black man visits his white girlfriend’s family got something most horror films never did — prestige — because of its innovative combination of horror and social commentary on racial issues. “Get Out” was a new idea, and a welcome reprieve from all of the remakes, sequels, and superhero films permeating Hollywood. Peele started to be known for this nascent genre of prestige horror, with a thematically similar follow up in “Us,” and a “Twilight Zone” reboot.
A new “Candyman,” written and produced by Peele and directed by his co-writer, Nia DaCosta, was released Aug. 27, and showed in the Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro, where I watched the 4 p.m. showing. It was billed in the marketing as a “spiritual sequel” to the original, but it owes as much to “Get Out” as it does to the 1992 Candyman. The new film stars Yayha Abdul Mateen II, known for roles in 2018’s “Aquaman” film and HBO’s Watchmen series, and Teyona Paris, fresh off the cultural phenomenon that was “Wandavision,” and set to reprise her role from that in “The Marvels” — also to be directed by DaCosta — in 2022.
The 2021 “Candyman” begins with a flashback to 1977 to set the scene and mood, but the real story doesn’t begin until we are brought 34 years into the future to the neighborhood of Cabrini Green from the first film, now gentrified. Briana Cartwright (Teyona Paris) and her boyfriend, Anthony McCoy (Yayha Abdul Mateen II), are hosting a party for Cartwright’s bog-standard gay best friend of a brother (who at least is in a committed relationship), who tells a garbled version of the first film’s plot, shown through shadow puppets, a device that recurs throughout the film. The tale interests McCoy, an artist suffering from creative block, who goes on to learn everything he can about the Candyman’s mythos in order to inspire him, which slowly drives him mad in much the same way as it did the first film’s Helen Lyle.
I personally would describe the film not as a spiritual sequel, but in fact the opposite, taking place in the same continuity but veering away from the spirit of the original in exchange for a lens of social commentary. While the cheesy vibe of the original has a certain charm, the cinematography for this film is often breathtaking. Another welcome improvement is the ironing out of the Candyman’s mythos. The original seemed slapped together from different scary things. Bees are scary, hooks for hands are scary, and we’ve all played Bloody Mary, so why not combine them? And the name was only ever given the briefest of visual references in the original when Helen is investigating Cabrini Green and stumbles upon a pile of candies filled with razor blades. The film tries to give the candy element an explanation, and even if it falls apart a bit when you think about it, it was a good effort. It also fully incorporates the idea of the mirror into the Candyman’s mythos, where he is only visible in the mirror for most of the film, contributing to some of the best scares.
The marketing seems to want you to think that the film is all about gentrification, but that is little more than a plot device. The real theme, which seems almost to come out of left field in the third act, but which you then realize has been present in the background the whole time, even in the 1992 film, is about police violence against Black people, and the way that stories and art can be used as a ward against oppression. Perhaps the best moment in the film is the clever tie-in of “say his name” in the Candyman’s summoning ritual.
Some standout performances are Tony Todd, reprising the role of the Candyman, and young actor Rodney L. Jones III playing the young William Burke, and character actor Coleman Domingo playing him at present. And while this might be a rather shallow point in its favor, it is much appreciated that the film avoids the common modern Hollywood affliction of going far too long. With a runtime of only 93 minutes, it is shorter than the original film.
While the film was thoroughly engaging and enjoyable, it was no "Get Out" in terms of quality within its genre, and a few problems with which the nascent genre of prestige horror is commonly plagued are evident in this film. A common question is whether to embrace the horror, or to simply use it. “Get Out” uses its horror elements fantastically, seamlessly intertwining them with its social commentary, whereas “Candyman” sometimes feels self-conscious of its own genre, afraid to make the audience truly uncomfortable for long periods of time. The film gets a few good scary moments, such as the body horror of McCoy’s hand being stung by a bee and getting seriously infected, or when McCoy looks in the mirror and sees the Candyman looking back at him, but overall it lacks the constant building of tension that made the original so fantastic.
The lack of screen time for Tony Todd is also criminal. As the titular Candyman, one would expect him to show up quite often, but the film displays almost an aversion to showing him. The horror rule that the unseen is scarier than the seen does not apply to villains played by Tony Todd. His bone chillingly eloquent ministrations were perhaps the scariest part of the original, and yet he only says two lines in this whole film.
"Candyman" certainly invites comparison to other films, but is able to hold its own as an enjoyable experience.