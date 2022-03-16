BRATTLEBORO — The Children’s Room at Brooks Memorial Library is celebrating the unveiling of a new library card designed by local picture book author and illustrator Eileen Christelow.
“We are so excited to share these adorable new library cards with our patrons. Kids are delighted by the playful design, which enhances the special experience of getting a library card. And adults are welcome to choose these cards too,” said Youth Services Librarian Lindsay Bellville. “We are so grateful to Eileen for designing these library cards for our patrons. When kids find out the card was made just for them by the author/illustrator of the five little monkeys books and that she lives nearby, their eyes light up.”
The playful new card design features characters from Christelow’s picture books including Henry the bunny, one of the five little monkeys, Emma the dog and a sneak peek at her brand-new green alien character, Erx. Those who already have a library card can swap their current card for the new design at no charge. Brooks Memorial Library cards are free to all Brattleboro taxpayers.
Christelow said the suggestion she design a library card came from library director Starr LaTronica.
"So the first one I had done had a picture around of the monkeys having just come away from the library," Christelow said. "Then I decided I don't want it to be about the monkey characters so I had one monkey and add more of a variety of characters.”
Christelow, who moved to Dummerston in 1986, was born in Washington, D.C. She grew up there and in Connecticut. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1965. Christelow was a freelance photographer and graphic designer in Philadelphia and Berkley, Calif., before deciding to write and illustrate a children's picture book.
Between graphic design jobs, and taking care of her daughter, Heather, Christelow worked on book ideas, creating samples that she sent out to various publishers. She took a course at the University of California’s extension program called, “Writing for Children,” taught by editor Betty Bacon, who provided the feedback that Christelow needed to complete her two sample books.
Bacon also provided contact to Jim Giblin, at Clarion Books. She reached out in August 1981, and Giblin bought both her books, "Henry and the Red Stripes," which was published in 1982, and "Mr. Murphy’s Marvelous Invention," published in 1983. One of Christelow’s books “The Robbery at the Diamond Dog Diner” was adapted for the PBS children's series Reading Rainbow in 1988.
“I have no idea where the ideas come from, I just start drawing. Just kind of see how see how the character work," she said. "With the monkey book, the monkeys were very realistic monkeys. The first monkeys that I drew with my daughter, when she was 3, was when she told me that monkey nursery rhyme. So eventually, when I decided to do a book, the monkeys became less realistic, they became more kids.”
She has published over 30 other books with the help from Giblin till his death in 2016.
In celebration of the new cards, the Children’s Room has activities showcasing Christelow’s characters all month long. Children can help pick a new adventure for the five little monkeys by participating in March Monkey Madness. Inspired by Christelow’s nonfiction book "Vote," children can vote for which five little monkey titles they think would make a good book. The proposed titles with the most votes will move on to the next round of March Monkey Madness until only one remains.
Take and Make craft bags, inspired by characters from Christelow’s books, are available each week. Children can have fun with the "Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed," search for pigs from "The Great Pig Escape," write to Emma from "Letters from a Desperate Dog" and head outdoors with "Jerome Camps Out." Each week, Gertrude the Bulldog Detective needs help finding escaped characters from one of Eileen’s books. Children can help Gertrude by finding the hidden picture of the escaped character in the Children’s Room and enter their names in the grand prize drawing for a basket of Eileen’s picture books.
The library is celebrating the book “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed” with a Stuffed Animal Slumber Party. The stuffies-only slumber party takes place March 24. Children are invited to drop off their stuffed animal at the library for a night of fun. The stuffed animals will be ready to be picked up on March 25 with a personalized booklet showcasing the night’s hijinks. Parents are reminded to not bring in their child’s favorite stuffed animal and especially none that are needed at bedtime. Space is limited and registration is required for this event. Please call the Children’s Room at 802-254-5290, ext. 1210, to sign up.
Brooks Memorial Library is currently open: Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours are subject to change. The activities are free to all participants and the venue is accessible to people using wheelchairs. For more information, call the Children’s Room at 802-254-5290, ext. 1210, or visit at brookslibraryvt.org/kids/welcome.