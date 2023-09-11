BELLOWS FALLS — A new exhibition at Art Around Books aims to "create another space for the imagination of the listener and viewer to inhabit, wander, and explore."
"Approaching Kurtág," up through Sept. 30, features original prints, drawings and paintings by five artists and offers an avenue of juxtaposition and conversation with György Kurtag's, “Kafka Fragments, Op 24” — described as a kaleidoscopic world of sound, sense and expression.
The five artists in the exhibit are Jinane Abbadi, Michele Burgess, Bill Kelly, Olda Procházka and James Renner. Their images resonate with recurring themes of the "Kafka Fragments," including: the beauty and chaos of cities; the abyss of the divine, the unending complexities of human relationships, the loneliness of the outsider, the joyous heartbreak of living.
Art Around Books, 5 Canal St., is an unconventional gallery and idea space featuring fine press artists’ books, drawings, paintings, and prints for sale by international, national and local artists. Hours are Thursdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is at artaroundbooks.com.