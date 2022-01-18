BRATTLEBORO — A curated group exhibit of 11 gallery artists opens at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts this month.
Opening Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. and continuing through March 13, "Into the Light" will delight the imagination with its diversity and variety of artistic expression. Featured artists are David Brewster, Bruce Campbell, Jim Giddings, Petria Mitchell, Rocio Olguin, Chuck Olson, Torin Porter, David Rohn, Donald Saaf, James Urbaska and Julia Zanes.
Torin Porter suggests, “I think of each sculpture as a kind of tool or toy for creating a dialogue within the viewer.” Julia Zanes "want(s) my paintings to do something that is neither intellectual nor aesthetic, primarily — I want something practical, personal, and apotropaic.” And David Brewster keenly observes our surrounding landscape “of urban centers, suburbia and farmlands, not as we remember them — not sentimental imitations, but as they are, hybrids of historic architecture and modern amenities of late-stage capitalism.” Bruce Campbell’s new sculpture, “Finding Polaris,” tries to cast light on the importance of "finding this star as a directional aid and (it) can also be interpreted as our own quest to find our own guiding star in this life.“
Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts is at 181 Main St., and is open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. More information is available by calling 802-251-8290 or going online to mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.