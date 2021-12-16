Editor's note: All references to "tonight" refer to Friday, Dec. 17, the date of this article's print run.
BELLOWS FALLS — A new Vermont rock trio will make its debut at PK’s Pub at 9 tonight.
The In Crowd features Bellows Falls native George “GV” Nostrand (George’s Back Pocket), Krishna Guthrie (KGB) and Aaron Martin (The Garcia Project). The band performs a range of covers from Bruce Springsteen to The Wood Brothers, as well as originals by Nostrand and Guthrie and songs the band has started writing together. Guthrie and Nostrand trade off playing bass and guitar on different songs.
“It is a chance for us to combine and perform our material with a new line-up,” Nostrand said. “We also get to flex our muscles as multi-instrumentalists, playing both bass and guitar.”
The band came together in part for their mutual love of another trio, The Wood Brothers.
“One of the first times I met Krishna, he was playing a Wood Brothers song around a campfire,” Nostrand said. “I thought, ‘I wanna play some music with this guy’.”
Drummer Aaron Martin recently moved to Vermont and is also a fan of The Wood Brothers and has rubbed elbows with a long list of bands, playing with national touring acts like The Garcia Project and The Glen Campbell Experience.
“The songwriting, musicianship and camaraderie George and Krishna bring to the table is the reason I love to play music. It's an absolute joy and honor to be able to create music with them," Martin said.
Martin and Nostrand also quickly realized they had a lot of bands they liked in common from the early and mid-1990s.
“I was definitely influenced by bands like moe. and Strangefolk, as well as the likes of Deep Banana Blackout and Moon Boot Lover,” Nostrand said. “Aaron and I started rattling off the names of all these bands we’d seen, opened for or played with and I realized quickly this was an awesome connection.”
The band is excited to play PK’s and in Bellows Falls.
“PK’s might be a small place, but the people are really into the music,” Guthrie said. “I remembered being amazed when I played a tune by The Wood Brothers the first time I was there and the immediate and excited reaction I got. I thought to myself, 'I'm in the right place.'"
Nostrand likes to tell the story of bringing a cassette tape to the original owner of PK’s, Paul Kane, decades ago.
“When I came back to see if I could get a gig, he said, 'Keep practicing, kid,' — so that’s what I did.”
Current owner Brian Joy has a long history with Nostrand and has also brought Krishna to the pub on several occasions.
“It’s always a blast to have George at the pub. We go way back to being kids here locally, so to have him in to entertain in his hometown is always a good time. We’ve had Krishna a handful of times at PK's, as well, and the crowd always digs him. To see these guys in the same lineup moving forward is exciting, and I’m stoked to be hosting their premiere.”
PK’s Pub is at 113 Rockingham St., Bellows Falls. More information is available on a Facebook event, fb.me/e/2JkdpDgRw.