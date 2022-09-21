BRATTLEBORO — Local artists have teamed up with recently arrived refugees who are part of ArtLords, an internationally renowned Afghan artist collective, to create a new mural on High Street.
Friends Daniel Chiaccio, owner and printmaker at First Proof Press in Brattleboro and Calvin Laituri, a graphic designer/illustrator in Vernon who has designed concert posters for high-profile bands such as The Black Keys and Phish, among many other projects, are working with the artists from ArtLords.
Jamie Mohr, director of Epsilon Spires, spearheaded the nearly $25,000 project to bring a mural to the wall on High Street across from the High Grove Street parking lot. She found funding through grants from the state of Vermont, including $1,500 from the Vermont Natural Resources for planning, and money from the Better Places campaign that will see every donation to the crowdfunding campaign matched two-to-one.
“It’s [the retaining wall] been a fallen apart for a long time and getting graffitied,” Laituri said. “We figured we’d bring something cool to town. We did a crowdfunding campaign, got a bunch of support.”
A team of five people works into the night on a mural on High Street, in Brattleboro, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The team hopes to have it completed before the next Gallery Walk on Oct. 7.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Daniel Ciaccio paints one of the deers in a winter scene of a mural on High Street, in Brattleboro, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Calvin Laituri paints one of the deers in a winter scene of a mural on High Street, in Brattleboro, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Calvin Laituri paints one of the deers in a winter scene of a mural on High Street, in Brattleboro, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Abdullah, from Art Lords, does some fine touch-ups to one of the deers in a winter scene of a mural on High Street, in Brattleboro, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Laituri said the inspiration for the mural came from the seasons of Vermont.
“Doing a nice countryside scene in the winter, doing the overhead of town for fall, doing a nice river scene with covered bridge in summer,” said Laituri. “Typical things you’re used to doing throughout the year.”
The team is trying to get the mural ready before October’s Gallery Walk.
