NEWFANE — Newfane Village Yoga is hosting an immersive, resonant experience of sound and vibration with Kirk Jones of Evolvlove Sound Therapy and hand pan maestro Jed Blume.
On May 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., will be a "Panagalactic Sound Immersion with Sound Massage," with tone-matched gongs, hand pans, and crystal bowls to create an enveloping soundscape while large bronze singing bowls are rung and sung on the body (if you choose).
This session is designed to clear energetic and muscle tension, guiding toward healing within and bringing participants and their nervous systems into deep restorative relaxation.
Pre-registration is highly recommended as spots are limited.
To reserve your spot, visit villageyogavt.com/workshops.