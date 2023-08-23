Susan Mills, a local attorney-turned-novelist, was honored this summer at the 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards at the Newberry Library in Chicago. Mills was a finalist in the First Novel category for her 2022 book, "On the Wings of a Hummingbird," which tells the story of a teenage girl in rural Guatemala who makes her way to the United States.
I first met Susan Mills through my work directing the Community Asylum Seekers Project (CASP), a Brattleboro nonprofit that supports people seeking asylum in the United States. We connected over her decades-long career as a Spanish-speaking immigration attorney, and she offered (and continues to offer) pro bono legal mentorship for the Vermont Asylum Assistance Project, a legal services organization co-founded by CASP.
In "On the Wings of a Hummingbird," teenage Petra faces gang violence and separation from her family members. She confronts murder, sexual and gender violence, guilt and innocence, redemption and healing, and the messiness of life in a war zone forgotten by the outside world. These challenges are too difficult to face. But Petra, like many of the asylum seekers I worked with at CASP, must face them anyway. Eventually joining her mother in New England, Petra finds that her trauma does not disappear; rather, she is forced to engage with it in new and confusing ways as she tries to carve out space for a self she can live with.
The novel offers an important contribution in the current historical moment. To understand Central American gang violence — its origins, its proliferation, the contours of police attempts to quell it, and why they don’t work — it’s necessary to understand the legacy of U.S. wars in the region, and how farming villages ended up in the Cold War crosshairs of our country’s bloated military project. Mills, a self-proclaimed leftist in her 60s, exudes the kind of thoughtfulness that emerges from observing her own political arc as she moved away from simple analyses of the world.
Over nearly 30 years in immigration law, Susan Mills represented thousands of asylum seekers. When she retired to Newfane, she found that she needed to write about it. “Doing this work for 30 years or so,” she said when I interviewed her about the book award, “you're just loaded with secondary trauma, I guess, and so many people's stories.”
At CASP, I worked closely with attorneys who represent asylum seekers in court. The asylum system is arduous and cruel, and having a committed attorney makes all the difference. Asylum seekers are forced to dredge up and relive trauma in order to insist on the veracity of their victimization in a courtroom staffed by government officials trying to have them deported. It is a setting that does not welcome human complexity. Being able to tell their stories confidently is key to overcoming that barrier.
Having watched that process for 30 years, Mills is now the storyteller. I asked her how she squares her own position as a white woman born in the U.S. with her authorial voice as a young girl in rural Guatemala. “I've done a lot of thinking about the issue of cultural appropriation,” she said. “There's a level of nuance that I'll never be able to fully represent, but if white folks are going to represent the complexity, the diversity, the beauty that is real life, we need to develop a functional level of race literacy.”
Having the opportunity to read Susan’s book was, for me, a way to connect emotionally with the work I do professionally. Petra’s story serves as a lens into the complex and enraging injustices that are tied up with the prevalence of gang violence in Central America and the involvement of our own government in seeding and perpetuating it. The reader rejoices with every refuge that Petra finds: her journey north, her complex reunification with her mother, and her redemptive steps into her own queerness.
Gender and sexuality are key to the novel — both because it’s a Bildungsroman, and because they are key to the power of dehumanizing violence. In the book, they also serve as a way out. Petra’s maturation and emerging attraction to women parallel her growing insistence on carving out a life different than what she was given, one that honors what her role models were not able to attain. Key to this is her relationship with her mother, who was forced to flee domestic violence and leave her children with their grandparents. Though she promised to bring them as soon as she could, she quickly discovered that the U.S. immigration system was not on her side, and now her nearly-grown daughter has to face her complicated feelings of love and betrayal.
This complexity is reflected throughout the novel, which uses Mayan mythology to explore the blurriness of belonging and being in limbo between two worlds; the blurriness between good and evil that inevitably arise when one has suffered persecution in a persecuted society.
What struck me first about Mills’ novel was its comfort with uncertainty. Post-Cold War political discourse has struggled to make space for the kind of political commitment many Vermonters experienced when they participated in the Central American solidarity movement of the 1980s. “People who have done that work are probably the ones most likely to read a book like mine,” Mills explained. “It starts from a place that didn’t exist back then, where we’re not looking at those kinds of oppositions anymore.”
Since the book’s publication, Mills has spoken at multiple local and national venues, on podcasts, and in collaboration with CASP to support Brattleboro asylum seekers. “That was really what I felt like the purpose of the book was in the first place,” she said.
Mills’ next book, tentatively titled "Asylum," is the tale of a gender-bending paralegal who meets a gay couple from Guatemala who are applying for asylum. The novel plays on the classic Spanish tale of Don Quixote, and the themes of struggle, idealism, and practicality — calling readers to use the force of imagination to move through a post-binary politics and embrace complexity without giving up.
“I worked with some other new writers, and I think they looked at me like I was weird,” Mills remembered. “Like, ‘All you want to talk about is politics here. That's not what writing is about.’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it is.’”
“I don’t want to see Vermont or anywhere else be a place that only protects the people who are already here. We’re part of a larger community that doesn’t have nation-state boundaries that block it off anymore. It’s time that Vermont became part of what other parts of the country are already dealing with in a major way. It only enriches the place.”